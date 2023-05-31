Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Iron County Medical Center (ICMC) has been voted the 2023 Best Hospital of the Parkland.

Over the last few years the hospital has made notable strides in its services, including the beautiful addition that will be the new location of the clinics.

ICMC CEO Dr. Bruce Harrison said, the growth and stability of the hospital can be attributed to the great team of leaders who make every day possible. He praised the hospital’s team and its ability to overcome challenges, resulting in the recognition as the 2023 Best Hospital of the Parkland.

Since Dr. Harrison took his position roughly 6 months ago, the focus has been on creating a cohesive team which is committed to providing exceptional care to its patients.

As part of this mission, the executive team of CNO Billie Jo Russel, CFO Kayla Chamberlain, Director of Facility Management Jim Broombaugh, Senior Executive Assistant/Medical Staff Coordinator Christy Johnson, and Harrison was established.

“Having a strong leadership team is essential to ensuring that we can provide the best care possible,” Harrison said. “Our team is committed to creating a cohesive and collaborative environment, where every member can contribute to this shared goal.”

Over the years, the hospital has over-come its fair share of challenges. These include recovering from a bankruptcy, surviving a global pandemic, and of course the current nursing shortage.

“Nobody said things would be easy, but making sure the people in this rural community have a hospital to not only care for them but one that they can be proud of is worth the effort,” Harrison said. “At ICMC we understand the importance of having a quality hospital in our community and we are committed to providing compassionate care, close to home.”

The new addition to the hospital’s building is just one way ICMC is working toward even better care for its patients. The new location for the clinics will be opened later this year, and it is expected to improve the overall patient experience. The new building will provide more space and will be conveniently located within the hospital.

Dr. Harrison said he believes the new addition will enable the hospital to provide more services and space, which will help the hospital to serve the community better.

ICMC may be a rural facility, but its list of services is anything but small.

“Who says you have to travel to get the care you need,” Harrison said. “At ICMC we offer a lot of the same services you would get at a bigger hospital. We are just a lot closer to home.”

ICMC offers services such as surgery, podiatry, radiology, cardiology, wound care, primary care, cardiac rehab, women’s health, physical therapy, gastroenterology, pharmacy infusions, occupational therapy, laboratory services, emergency services, respiratory services, ENT, telehealth and more. There is also a financial assistance program for those who need it.

Harrison said, this recognition, especially since it is voted on by the community, is a testament to the hospital’s commitment to its patients. The hospital’s team has worked tirelessly to overcome challenges and improve the quality of healthcare it provides.

“We are honored to be recognized as the 2023 Best Hospital of the Parkland,” Harrison said. “However, we know that our work is never done. We will continue to work hard, and we look forward to serving our community for many years to come.”