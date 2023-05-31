Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Busenbark Flooring and Granite has once again earned the top award for Best Flooring Store in the Best of the Parkland.

The family flooring business started in 1939 under the guidance of Les Busenbark. At the time, the business was known as Busenbark Carpet. The main focus was hardwood flooring with an emphasis on sanding and refinishing.

Three generations later, the one-time local Flat River hardwood business location has grown into a complete flooring store with two locations in Farmington and Columbia. Now referred to as Busenbark Flooring and Granite, the company installs daily in both residential and commercial proper-ties throughout the central and southern areas of the state.

Busenbark Flooring and Granite now focuses on flooring of every type: hardwood, tile, carpet, vinyl and concrete refinishing. More than 1 million square feet of flooring inventory is in stock and available for delivery or installation. The business also offers an extensive line of in-stock granite, quartz and marble for kitchen and bathroom counter-tops. All countertops are fabricated and designed to fit in their state-of-the-art production facility. Custom showers and glass enclosures are also available.

Over the past 83 years, the family-owned business has been built on product, performance, value and service. The business’ installation service is second to none because their service and materials are both guaranteed and warrantied.

Busenbark Flooring and Granite is also a place where patrons feel welcomed and informed. They take care of their customers from the planning phase to completion of their projects.

Busenbark Flooring and Granite

151 Busenbark Drive, Farmington

Hours of operation: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 573-431-4100