Customized support to help each resident live life to the fullest. This is only one reason why Cedarhurst of Farmington won Best Assisted Living Community in the 2023 Best of the Parkland contest.

At Cedarhurst, assisted living residents enjoy a pet-friendly, maintenance-free living which includes weekly housekeeping, multiple dining options, transportation services, movie theater, on-site full-service salon, beautiful outdoor spaces and paths, and so much more. Residents are free to craft the life they desire in a caring atmosphere that encourages individual freedom through activities, learning and friendship.

“We call this Living TRUESM. This innovative and customized approach allows our residents to experience tailored days and experiences, be uplifted and celebrate their strengths, and build genuine heartfelt relationships with other residents and staff,” said Brenna Mire, executive director at Cedarhurst of Farmington Cedarhurst of Farmington, which opened in September 2020, is owned by St. Louis-based Cedarhurst Senior Living. The senior living provider’s mission is simple yet powerful: to create communities where each person feels loved, valued, supported and able to live life to the fullest.

“We believe our staff makes the difference,” said Mire. “Our community’s success is built on a foundation of experienced caring team members. Their dedication to and care for our residents allow Cedarhurst of Farmington to feel like home to all who walk in the front door.”

She added, “As the wall in our break room says, ‘Our residents don’t live at our work-place, we work in their home.’”

Cedarhurst of Farmington currently has 55 residents and about 40 staff members. The community also offers memory care for individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia illnesses. Their memory care recently was awarded “Best Memory Care” by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-2024.

Mire said Cedarhurst’s top priorities are always the residents and staff. “We ensure our staff feels cared for and supported and in return, their dedication and commitment to our residents allows each resident to feel supported and able to enjoy experiences, friendships and independence.”

Cedarhurst of Farmington offers more than larger apartments, their Crafted by CedarhurstSM dining program, a robust life enrichment program and amazing staff members who become family. Cedarhurst residents gain experiences, friendships and independence living in the community.

Cedarhurst of Farmington

200 Maple Valley Drive, Farmington

Hours of operation: Tours available weekdays be-tween 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment Website: CedarhurstFarmington.com

Phone number: 573-713-9151