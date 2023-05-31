Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It’s no surprise that Desloge Chiropractic Health Center won Best of the Parkland 2023 for Best Chiropractor and received the top amount of votes for the entire contest.

The likely reason for Dr. Michael Essmyer and wife Cassie won the award for their practice is because they make sure every patient feels comfortable in their office.

“We value each and every patient and want them to make sure they have a positive experience,” said Dr. Essmyer. “I want them to feel like they’re family and that I’m giving them the care and time I would to my own loved ones.”

He said chiropractic care can be a nerve-wracking visit for some, and most people are in extreme pain during treatment. That’s why it’s very important that he offers peace of mind and comfort to his patients.

Dr. Essmyer opened his private practice in 2005. He offers a variety of services to provide treatment for his patients, including spinal manipulation to realign the bones and joints of patients of all ages; skeletal, muscular and nervous system disorders ranging from sports injuries, whiplash, sciatica, migraines and myofascial pain; electro-therapy that applies a gentle current of electricity into the affected area to reduce muscle spasms, inflammation, and relieve pain; ultrasound therapy, which uses sound to create heat deep inside muscles to increase blood flow and relaxation; and spinal traction, which utilizes a computerized table to apply traction to relieve pressure on the spine and decompress pinched nerves.

In addition to physical treatment, Dr. Essmyer provides important lifestyle education. This includes nutritional, exercise and strengthening advice, ergonomic recommendations, diets, and postural support.

“In fact,” he said, “poor posture at work is a leading cause of back and neck pain.”

Dr. Essmyer is in his 20th year in practice and 19th year in private prac-tice. In that time, he has made countless lifelong friendships with many people who first started out as patients.

“I genuinely thank everyone who voted for our office, not only because of the care they received, but also because they feel like they’re part of our family,” he said. “Most of our patients know our family, and we know the same about them. We are humbled and greatly appreciate everyone.”

In his two decades of working in the chiropractic profession, Dr. Essmyer said he is compassionate and committed to help others lead healthier lives. He communicates with his patients and listens to their concerns.

“I know that with my own personal healthcare providers, I look for positivity, patience, listening skills and responsiveness,” he said. “I feel these are great qualities that put patients at ease and inspire confidence, so I feel it’s important to exhibit those same qualities.”

Dr. Essmyer utilizes a team of skilled physicians from various fields because he knows patient care isn’t always limited to chiropractic care alone.

“Sometimes co-management is best for individual needs,” he explained. “I am not afraid to refer patients to physical therapy or orthopedic physicians for co-management because my goal is always to help my patients improve their health.”

Dr. Essmyer takes great pride in caring for his patients.

“When a patient who has been to several other chiropractors before tells me that they feel like I gave him the best adjustment they ever had, it makes me feel good,” he said. “We also appreciate feedback about our friendliness and how we run our schedule on time so patients don’t sit long in our waiting room.”

Desloge Chiropractic Health Center

311 N. State Street, Desloge

Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to noon

Phone: 573-431-1550