Hoods Home Center earned top honors yet again in the Best of the Parkland 2023 contest. The business won Top 2 Finalist as a favorite in the Home Improvement and Flooring Store.

Hoods Marketing Manager Brandi Richards said the home improvement center keeps winning in the Best of the Parkland contest each year because they make customers their first priority.

“From the moment you walk into our doors, we treat you like family,” she said. “Unlike the big-box stores, Hoods has the flexibility to get to know each and every one of our customers.”

She said Hoods is the best home improvement store because they buy all products at the lowest price possible and pass that savings on to customers.

“Hoods wouldn’t be where it is today without our loyal customers,” said Richards.

When customers enter the store, they’re greeted by friendly cashiers, a knowledgeable and well-trained sales team who assist customers on the floor, and an experienced purchasing department that does everything they can to obtain the best products at the best prices.

Hoods has a custom door and countertop shop. They offer special-or-der custom cabinets; have the largest selection of in-stock cabinets in the region; and have flooring, vanities and tops, and so much more.

The business started as an Army surplus store in 1948 off Rock Road in St. Louis. Years later, Mr. Hoods’ son Earnie took over the business and added B-Grade materials. When Mike Hood took over the family business in the 1980s, he added cabinets, flooring, doors and more.

Hoods’ locations are found in Farmington, Festus, Fenton, House Springs, St. Louis and St. Peters in Missouri. Southern stores include Gulfport, MS; Foley, AL; and Mobile, AL.

Hoods Home Center

Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: 573-756-4718