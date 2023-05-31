Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Parkland Monument, located at 5425 Highway 32 in Farmington, won the Best of the Parkland award for Best Monument Company for the third year in a row.

Jeff Owens and his family purchased Parkview Monument in 1997, which was located on Weber Road at the time. The business had been a functioning monument company since 1927.

In 2003, the family purchased their second – and current – location where they eventually moved all production.

According to Owens, he believes that Parkland Monument Co. is the only monument company that engraves, etches and produces their own monuments in-house.

“I do all the designing right here for the customer,” he said. “We install the monuments ourselves and take on the project from start to finish.”

He said the business provides personalized service and knowledge which has been acquired through experience over the years.

“The fact that we have the ability to do everything ourselves provides the customer with complete flexibility of how we can design and produce their memorial,” he said.

Owens said any salesperson can sell a monument out of a catalog, but he can fully design and customize a memorial stone at Parkland Monument Co., Inc.

“Part of my job is to suggest things and inform our customers of what their options are,” he said. “I am a good informationalist because I present the information so customers can make educated decisions, that also factor in their budget, etc.”

According to Owens, memorialization is Parkland Monument Co.’s primary business. Products also include yard stones, granite benches, memorial pavers and more. In fact, the business has completed several paver projects throughout the area.

“Our attention to detail, knowledge and experience we provide our customers is superb,” said Owens. “The fact that we can control every aspect of the services we provide is an advantage for our customers that no one else in the area can replicate.”

Owens said, “Not to be cliché, but we truly only get one chance to do our job correctly and provide a lasting tribute to the person we are memorializing that tells a story about their lives.”

Parkland Monument Co., Inc.

5425 Highway 32, Farmington

Hours of operation: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday by appointment Phone: 573-756-7773

Website: ParklandMonument.com and Facebook – Parkland Monument Co.