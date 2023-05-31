Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Pettus Automotive Group earns multiple awards in the Best of the Parkland contest, and this year is no exception. The business earned awards for Best Auto Dealer (New), Best Auto Dealer (Preowned), Best Oil Change Service and Favorite Auto Repair Mechanical. This is their seventh year in a row to win Best Auto Dealer.

Joe Pettus purchased his first dealership in DeSoto from Talbert Ford about a decade ago. He is a North County graduate and has always had a passion for cars and trucks. He’s worked his way up through the automotive industry, earning praise and awards first as a St. Louis car salesman, then general manager, and eventually owner.

His two decades worth of experience in the industry, combined with plenty of hard work, determination and perseverance, have paid off. He owns six Pettus Automotive dealerships in Farmington, Festus, Ste. Genevieve, Fredericktown, and two locations in DeSoto as well as a nationally recognized customs division APG Customs.

Joe has earned multiple awards for his dealerships.

“Our customers allowed us to grow and we’ve had multiple opportunities where we could buy other dealerships,” he said, “and we’ve really expanded in this area, which is our core area.”

Joe and his staff are grateful that customers continue to choose Pettus Automotive Group for purchasing and servicing vehicles.

“We know the customer has a lot of choices and platforms to search for a vehicle. We know that competitive pricing, exceptional customer care and service after the sale are what our customers want and deserve.”

Pettus Automotive’s vast inventory and extended warranties are what set them apart, combined with exceptional service, top-trained and factory-certified technicians, and a dedicated sales team and office staff. All of this makes it easy for customers to return for multiple vehicle purchases from Pettus Automotive.

‘We have assembled the greatest automotive team in all departments and that reflects in our customers’ experiences,” said Joe. “We strive to perfect our customer service. From the top down, everyone knows our customers come first, from our service to our sales.”

The Pettus Automotive Group team regularly participates in charitable giving.

“We can’t do any of our charitable giving without our extraordinary teams in sales, service, parts, and the administrative side,” said Joe. “We have the right people in place, and we are in the business of selling vehicles while providing value through the sale and beyond in service and creating relationships,” he said. “There are a lot of moving parts to what makes our dealership successful. Being a local business is a lot of responsibility, one we don’t take lightly.”

Pettus Automotive is hosting Horsepower for Hope on June 10. The drag-racing event will take place at the Bonne Terre Drag Strip and will help fund Camp Hope, a veterans’ organization outside of Farmington. Visit www.horsepowerforhope.org for more details.

The team members are also sponsoring a Jeep Show ’n Shine event to benefit the Mineral Area Out of the Darkness Walk on June 10 at the Pettus Leadington/Farmington lot. The event begins at 9 a.m. with early-bird registration through June 2 at 7 p.m. for only $15 per Jeep. Registration on the day of the event is $20. Categories include Oldies But Goodies, highest mileage, off-road ready, Best in Show, muddiest Jeep, and more. There will be live music by Mojo Risin’, raffle baskets, 50/50 drawing, kids’ activities, vendors, yard games, food and more. Contact mineralareaootd@gmail.com for more information.

Pettus Automotive is also donating $100 to the Unitec Education Foundation for every car sold through their dealerships in May.

Giving back to the community has always been – and will continue to be – an important of the Pettus Automotive Group.

Pettus Automotive

970 Woodlawn Drive, Farmington

Hours of operation: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 573-431-7800