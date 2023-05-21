It is with great pleasure that we present to you our 7th edition

of the Best of the Parkland magazine. This year the readers

spoke loudly as we received the highest number of nominations

and votes ever!

The Parkland is a special place and being named Best of the

Parkland is a celebration of all that is good in our communities.

Our area is growing by leaps and bounds and with that comes

new businesses as well. We hope that you do now and will

continue to EAT LOCAL – READ LOCAL – SHOP LOCAL –

SUPPORT LOCAL.

Please join us as we congratulate all of the businesses &

individuals who made it onto the list this year. Their hard work and

dedication to their trades do not go unnoticed. It’s time for them to

shine and we are honored to help shine that spotlight.

We would like to also say thank you to everyone who took the

time to vote. We encourage you to pay a visit to the businesses on

this list. Some may be familiar, and some may be new to you – all

will welcome your business I’m certain. And if you would, please

be sure to congratulate them on being voted Best of the Parkland.



CHECK OUT THE WINNERS AND FAVORITES HERE!



