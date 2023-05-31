Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Shed Vapes has done it again. For the third year in a row, the business earned Best Parkland Vape Shop. The business also earned another award: Best Specialty Shop-Farmington.

The Shed Vapes, located on Hillsboro Road, is a wholesale vapor shop that started in Stan Janis’ kitchen in 2018 before moving to a small building on his property.

The business celebrates its five-year anniversary this month. Co-owners Janis and Jordan Wood moved to a brand-new building twice the size of their former location. The extra space allowed them to expand their inventory to carry more disposables than any other vape shop in the area. They included an old general store countertop which was built in the 1940s and purchased from Forever Antiques. They also added a deck with chairs, large parking lot, and an area with two church pews where customers can set up their vape equipment.

“We do most of our shopping locally and try to support local businesses,” said Janis. “We hired local people to do the painting and insulating of our new building. If we see one of our customers advertising their business, we try to utilize their services in some way.”

Janis and Wood have a simple mission: to help people quit smoking and find alternatives to tobacco at an affordable price.

“We are wholesale to the public, which is about half the cost of a retail vape shop, and we only sell quality products,” said Janis.

The Shed Vapes sells their products for little to no profit, which allows people to have an inexpensive option to help them quit smoking.

Any profit the store receives is used to help area law enforcement agencies, fire departments, military charities and other community groups with fundraising. They recently purchased thermal imaging cameras for the Park Hills police and fire departments; supported Shop with a Cop; donated money for the improvement of the St. Francois County Raceway; and helped a family member travel to see his younger brother who was going through cancer treatments. The business is purchasing a thermal imaging camera for the local parks service and is sponsoring the St. Francois County Fair and the Country Days’ marketplace.

“It’s all about giving back to the community,” said Janis.

The staff is adding a pickleball court and vaping lounge with picnic tables, TV, gaming system and snacks.

“We are fair with people on cost,” said Janis, “and we teach new customers how to use equipment and will help them with an alternative to smoking, eventually working with customers to quit vaping as well.”

Janis said the staff prioritizes their customer service by teaching and sup-porting their customers through their journey to a safer alternative to tobacco products.

The Shed Vapes carries more than 200 brands and flavors of ejuice and the latest in vaping equipment.

Janis and Wood are grateful for the support they’ve received from their faithful customers.

“Thank you for the votes and for the confidence and support of The Shed Vapes,” said Janis. “It means a lot to us and is very much appreciated. It also helps a lot of people. We are here for the community, and we hope that we help them in their journey with a safer alternative to tobacco products.”

The Shed Vapes staff includes Janis and Wood; Gage Lee as store manager; and employees Mikel Blount and Logan Johnson.

The staff plans to celebrate their fifth anniversary with customers at their July Customer Appreciation Day and grand reopening.

The Shed Vapes

5628 Hillsboro Road, Farmington

Hours of operation: Monday through Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

Phone: 314-471-5453

Facebook and Instagram: TheShedVapes