Q: Is it possible to have a public visitation before my cremation?

A: Yes. You can have a viewing and/or funeral while using a rental casket, usually made of Oak or Cherry. We have a package plan that includes everything that is required for this type of service. After the viewing and/or service we will then make preparations to transport you to our crematorium.

Q: Do all funeral homes have dedicated staff for just prearrangements?

A: No. However, at Boyer Funeral Homes we do have a dedicated staff member just for prearrangements. Stephanie Roesslein is a licensed funeral director and has close to 30 years of experience in the industry. Her primary job is to see to the needs of the community, making sure their wishes are recorded and to make sure they have used the correct financial path to prepay/preplan their funeral.

Q: Can I use my personal life insurance to prepay my funeral?

A: Yes, you can utilize your existing life insurance to secure your funeral. We use the word secure, because you remain the owner of the policy. It is against the law in Missouri for a funeral home to be an owner of an insurance policy. The funeral home would become an assignee or assigned beneficiary of the policy.

Q: How do I know that the pre-paid plans I make with Boyer Funeral Home are secure?

A: The funeral industry, including Boyer Funeral Homes is heavily regulated by the state and federal government. Every 5 years we are entitled to receive a full audit of our entire pre-arrangement program which includes the funding avenues we utilize. This is a lengthy and thorough process, ensuring that all pre-arrangements are being completed correctly.

Q: Does Boyer Funeral Home own a crematory?

A: Yes, Boyer Funeral Home owns and operates our own crematory. Your loved one does not leave our care during this process.

Q: I don’t own cemetery property. Does Boyer Funeral Home own a cemetery?

A: Yes, we do. Hillview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum is located in Farmington. It is a beautiful, very well maintained cemetery, that offers both above ground and burial options for cremains or casket.