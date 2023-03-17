Planning your own funeral may be a difficult task for you, but imagine your loved ones’ relief when they find out it’s already done. You’ll give them peace of mind and lessen their burden of having to make difficult decisions during their time of grief.

Here are helpful answers to common questions regarding funeral preplanning:

Q: Why is it important to plan funeral arrangements ahead of time?

A: The main reason to prepare your own funeral is to take the burden of the decision-making from your loved ones at the time of need. Another reason is to lock in the price of services at the time of planning.

Q: How can individuals make this process easier for their loved ones?

A: When you complete your preplanning at Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory, you’ll receive a preplanning guide to complete. This details your vital information which is used when filling out a death certificate or writing an obituary. This also outlines the type of service you’d like, whether it’s a traditional one with a viewing and funeral or a direct cremation. Final details such as song selections, officiant’s name, clothing choice and cemetery for burial are also included. These answers help your family make the final decisions when they are experiencing grief. The major perk of preplanning is taking the financial burden away from your family.

Q: What are the first steps to complete in this process

of preplanning?

A: You should begin the preplanning process by deciding which type of service best suits you. Do you prefer a traditional service with viewing and funeral, cremation with memorial service, or simply a direct cremation?

Q: What are important areas to consider when planning one’s own funeral arrangements?

A: The most important aspect to consider when planning your own funeral is what you want for your final disposition – cremation or burial? Be sure to keep in mind what your family may need for closure.

Q: How does an individual pay for funeral costs?

A: When you preplan, the money you put toward your service either goes into a trust or into an insurance policy. There are benefits for both avenues. There are payment plans up to 20 years, if needed. But whatever plan you select, the price of services will be locked in at that point so your loved ones will be able to give you the service you deserve.

Q: What is the best way to share preplanning arrangements with one’s family?

A: It is always encouraged to share your preplanning decision with your family as it gives them a sense of relief from the financial and emotional burdens later. The Cozean Memorial Chapel staff will advise you to file this paperwork with other important documents. You’ll also be provided with a card for your wallet which states you have prearrangements with Cozean Memorial Chapel.

Q: What happens to an individual’s money if the funeral establishment goes out of business?

A: Prearrangements are perpetual and are purchased and consumed by any purchaser of the funeral establishment.

Q: What happens to funds if the funeral home relocates to another state?

A: Most pre-arrangement plans can be transferred or claimed by another funeral home if a beneficiary of the plan moves to another area. But it’s a good idea to check on your pre-arrangement with a funeral establishment in the place where you are relocating.

Q: What happens if the cost of the funeral goes up after it has been prepaid?

A: If you have a pre-paid funeral plan, the cost of the funeral goods and services are frozen, or locked in. Third-party items such as cost of death certificates, grave opening and closing charges, cemetery charges, etc. that are known as “cash advances” are subject to increases. Because these services are paid to third parties, the law does not allow funeral homes to freeze third-party items.

When you decide to complete your funeral preplanning, you’ll want to see one of the professional staff members at Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory. They’ve been in business since 1864 and have always been family-owned. Their reputation proves their staff is committed to providing the absolute best for you and your family.

Cozean Memorial

Chapel & Crematory

217 W. Columbia Street, Farmington

573-756-4541

Business hours:

Monday through Friday,

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.