One of the biggest challenges as we age is keeping our minds sharp.

We’ve learned a lot of things over the years, but the joy of living is that there’s always something more. Our body ages, but your brain doesn’t necessarily have to. Here are a few key ways to stay sharp as you age.

STIMULATE YOUR BRAIN

The brain is similar to a muscle in that it needs to be regularly exercised and given proper nutrition in order to stay strong. Turn off the television, and try something a little more strenuous: Games, puzzles and word and math problems are like trips to the local gym for your mind. Hobbies can be very effective, too, as they challenge us in different ways. If you’re more into the arts, try painting, drawing or a favorite craft. Time spent listening to music can stimulate your brain as well, sparking memories while creating new ones.

EXERCISE HELPS, TOO

Exercising your body actually has a positive impact on your mind, as a number of studies have linked physical exercise with healthy brains. These activities serve as natural stress reducers, but they also help get more oxygen-rich blood to your brain — and that gets your cognitive gears turning. Exercise can even help spark new growth in the brain, including synapses and nerve cells. While you working out, you’re also addressing other common issues associated with aging like diabetes and heart health. Talk to your doctor before starting any new exercise routine.

WATCH WHAT YOU EAT

Diet is linked to better mental health at any age, but it’s particularly important as we grow older.

You’re probably already watching your caloric intake in order to deal with wellness and weight issues, but consider the brain benefits of eating healthier, too: Foods that are high in saturated fats and cholesterol have been linked to mental decline for seniors. Health experts also recommend a regimen of B12, folic acid and B6. They reduce homocysteine levels, and your risk of dementia.

BE SOCIAL

Strong ties to a group of friends has long been linked with health benefits like lower blood pressure, and that leads to longer lives. Local clubs, volunteer opportunities and church events also spark mental activity — and best of all, these kind of non-profits and charity organization are always in desperate need of volunteers, in particular seasoned helpers like you.