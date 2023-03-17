Q: How do I talk to my loved one about their health?

We understand the idea of broaching this subject with a loved one can cause you a lot of anxiety. If you’re concerned about their health and safety, then starting the conversation is an important thing to do. Often, we find that their primary care doctor is an excellent resource for opening the subject. After all, they have a history of discussing private health matters with each other. We can also help begin this conversation. Regardless of how you get started, keep one idea in the forefront of your mind—important family discussions should be grounded in dignity, respect for each other and keeping an open mind. After all, the goal is for everyone to lead happier, healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Q: Why would I want to move to a retirement community now?

Research on aging tells us that people who live in a community of friends live happier, healthier lives. Socialization, exercise, good nutrition and having the peace of mind that comes from knowing they have a secure plan for the future all contribute to overall wellness, which can improve anyone’s quality of life. Those who live independently at a senior living community benefit from all this, plus they’ve eliminated the burden of home maintenance while having more freedom and encouragement to pursue whatever makes them happy. Hobbies, travel, volunteering, family — whatever you love to do, living in a Presbyterian Manor senior living community gives you the opportunity to do more of it.

Q: Do I have to be Presbyterian to become a resident?

Since 1949, Presbyterian Manors has provided quality retirement living for seniors of many Christian denominations, including Presbyterian, Methodist, Lutheran, Roman Catholic, Episcopal, and also some from non-Christian faiths. Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America’s mission is to provide quality senior services guided by Christian values.

Q: How do I start downsizing?

If you think about it, you most likely spend the majority of your time in only a few rooms of your house. So downsizing probably won’t present any really big changes in the way you currently live, other than giving you access to our entire community of people, common areas, services and amenities you don’t currently have. A good way to start downsizing is to choose the new residence you would move into so you can start imagining — and measuring — how you’ll arrange the furniture you actually use now. As you might imagine, we’ve helped many, many people work through this issue, and we’ll be more than happy to personally work with you, too.

Q: What’s the difference between assisted living & health care?

As you begin to learn more about various issues that impact long-term care, you’ll start hearing the phrase activities of daily living. This list can vary depending on the source you’re referencing, but generally these are the basic tasks we all need to be able to handle in order to live independent lives. Tasks such as dressing, bathing and eating; more broadly, they might include being able to manage medications, prepare meals, and maintain a clear awareness and understanding of the world around us. Anyone who consistently needs a little help with some of these activities may benefit from the care level provided in an assisted living setting. Skilled nursing care, on the other hand, refers to a higher level of daily nursing and rehabilitative care that must be provided by trained medical professionals, including nurses, doctors and physical therapists.

Q: How Does Medicare Part A help cover skilled nursing care?

Many Medicare beneficiaries believe that Medicare Part A will cover any stay that they may need in a skilled nursing center. The fact is, there are a number of conditions that must be met for inpatient services in a skilled nursing center to be covered by Medicare Part A. In addition, a qualifying skilled nursing stay may involve co-payments, coinsurance and deductibles. Although these considerations can be complicated, at Presbyterian Manors, we are familiar with Medicare’s rules for these services and we’ll be happy to help you work through your own personal situation. When it comes to anticipating what the future might be like, everyone has their own unique questions. We encourage you to visit www.presbyterianmanors. org and review our Frequently Asked Questions page. Or better yet, call our nearest community and start your own personal conversation with someone who will work closely with you. Whether you’re curious about the freedom our independent living lifestyle might provide or seeking information about how to handle the care needs of someone you love, we can help you ask the right questions and find the right answers that work best for you.