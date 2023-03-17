Q: What specific assistance does hospice provide home-based patients?

A: Hospice patients are cared for by a team consisting of a physician, a nurse, social workers, spiritual care providers, and volunteers. Each one provides assistance based on his or her own area of expertise. In addition, as the hospice care provider, we will provide medications, supplies, equipment, and other services related to the terminal illness.

Q: What is hospice care?

A: Hospice is a philosophy of care. It treats the person rather than the disease and focuses on quality of life. It surrounds the patient and family with a team consisting of professionals who not only address physical distress, but emotional and spiritual issues as well. Hospice care is patient-centered because the needs of the patient and family drive the activities of the hospice team.

Q: When is the best time to start hospice care?

A: Most patients and families who receive hospice care say they wish they had known about it earlier, that they needed the help much sooner than they received it. Research has shown that hospice can increase both the quality of life and how long a patient lives. Families who receive hospice near the very end–just a few days to a week–have been shown to have a harder time adjusting during the bereavement period than do those whose loved one received hospice care for weeks and months prior. At Serenity HospiceCare, we specialize in caring for those in the last 6 months of life. If you wait to get hospice until the last few days or weeks of your loved ones life, you will not get the full benefit of having a team of specialists help you through the process. Hospice works best when there are months rather than days to establish relationships and provide support. If you choose hospice now, you can always change your mind at any time in the future.

Q: If the patient is eligible for Medicare, will there be any additional expense to be paid?

A: The Medicare Hospice Benefit covers the full scope of medical and support services for a life-limiting illness. Hospice care also supports the family and loved ones of the person through a variety of services. This benefit covers almost all aspects of hospice care with little to no expense to the patient or family. In the very rare instance that a service, medication or supply is required and is not covered, there is no need to worry. We will never bill you. Because we are a nonprofit organization, no one is or ever will be turned away for their inability to pay. All expenses for uninsured or underinsured patients are taken care of, all thanks to the generosity of our Serenity HospiceCare donors.

Q: If the patient is not covered by Medicare or any other health insurance, will hospice still provide care?

A: The first thing hospice will do is assist families in finding out whether the patient is eligible for any coverage they may not be aware of. In the very rare instance that a service, medication or supply is required and is not covered, there is no need to worry. We will never bill you. Because we are a nonprofit organization, no one is or ever will be turned away for their inability to pay. All expenses for uninsured or underinsured patients are taken care of, all thanks to the generosity of our Serenity HospiceCare donors.