Q. Does insurance cover CST?

Insurance does cover the service; however, the amount of coverage depends on what type of insurance and the patient’s individual plan. Our office staff will contact the patient’s insurance company and inform the patient/caregiver of the coverage benefits prior to the evaluation.

Q. Who is Cognitive Stimulation Therapy for?

Anyone who is having cognitive issues such as memory deficits, dementia, COVID brain, etc.

Q. What is Cognitive Stimulation Therapy?

CST is a program of combined cognitive, social, balance, and exercise activities. The program is 14 sessions long with the first 7 sessions being one-on-one and the last 7 sessions being group. The group sessions allow for social interaction with stimulating group conversations. There will be an optional Maintenance program if the patient would like to continue participating in group therapy.

Q. What results are expected? Cognitive stimulation has been around for a long time and the results have been proven but cannot be guaranteed. Results typically are improved memory, decreased depression, feelings of overall improved quality of life. Studies show that exercise helps with brain function and cognition.

Q. How does someone enroll in the Cognitive Stimulation Therapy program? A physician referral for occupational therapy and physical therapy is required.

Contact Potosi Sports & Physical Therapy at 573-438-1800 for an appt.