I’m honestly just doing what is my passion.”

That’s what Cydney Seabaugh said when she learned she’d been selected as a 2023 Nominate a Nurse winner.

Seabaugh has been a nurse for more than two decades “I became a nurse because I have always been one to take care of others, no matter how much or how little,” she said. “I have always had a heart for caring for others and hoped to be able to make a difference for someone.”

She first attended LPN school at South Central Career Center, Texas County Technical College to become an RN, and then to the LPN-RN Bridge program at Drury University in Springfield, Mo.

Seabaugh currently works at Serenity HospiceCare. She started working there in 2010 as a field nurse and is now director of nursing.

She loves working in the healthcare profession.

“It is an honor, privilege and a blessing to be a part of this wonderful, caring and compassionate company,” said Seabaugh. “Being able to provide peace and comfort to our patients and their families during this chapter of their lives is so rewarding.”

Seabaugh also has previous hospital, nursing home, and home health experience.

A typical day for her begins around 8 a.m. and doesn’t end until 5 p.m. or later. But she often starts earlier, around 5:30 or 6 a.m. to begin checking the day’s schedules for nurses and CNAs.

Throughout the day, she answers many questions, makes decisions, solves problems and assists wherever she’s needed. She visits with patients and their families.

“I try to not only be a leader but also a team player,” she said.

In reflecting on her career, Seabaugh said as a whole it’s been thoroughly rewarding, whether it’s helping a patient or family member with an issue or struggle or learning something new to pass along to her staff.

Even years after a patient has passed and when family members see her later, they hug Seabaugh and tell her how much they appreciated her being there for them.

“That’s what this is all about,” she said. “It’s not about the money or where I can make the most money. The long hours are tiring at times, but knowing I have simply been there for someone when they needed it is a reward in itself.”

Seabaugh and husband Jason live in Perryville. They have six children: Kali, Ethan, Jordan, Abby, Jake and Chase.

When she isn’t working, Seabaugh loves spending time with her family.

“We are usually pretty busy with the two still at home,” she said. “One is 16 and the other 8. They both love to play baseball, so our summers consist of baseball games mostly. But when they’re not playing baseball, we are camping and kayaking.”