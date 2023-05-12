Baylee Dorris believes every day is rewarding as a nurse.

“We get to help people when they are at their lowest,” she said.

Dorris recalled when she helped a patient ﬁght a very long and difficult battle with COVID-19. The patient spent about four weeks in the hospital.

“It was very far and few between that we got to send our COVID patients home,” she said. “It was wonderful when we got to send him home with his family!”

Dorris, an RN, works at Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown in

the ﬂoat pool in the ER and med surg department. She has worked at MMC for about two months.

She completed her nurse residency in the Step-Down ICU at Mercy Jeﬀerson and has now been a nurse for three years.

In addition to her work experience at Mercy Jeﬀerson and MMC, she

worked at Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mountain View.

Dorris begins her typical day in med surg by receiving the report from the oﬀ-going shift. She then stops by each of her patients’ rooms to introduce herself, take their vitals and complete assessments. Her next step is to research each patients’ information by computer to make a plan for the day. The next step is usually to disperse morning medications, followed by charting information. When that is completed, it’s time for patients’ baths, showers and dressing changes.

She goes on rounds with the doctors and nurse practitioners to express her patients’ needs and wants.

Once all of those tasks are completed and before her shift ends, it’s time for Dorris to reassess her patients and provide the report to the oncoming shift.

When she works in the ER, Dorris said it can be more hectic because they never know what will happen.

“Sometimes it’s a patient with a sore throat, broken bone, bad car accident

or even an MI (heart attack),” she said.

“Depending on what is going on with the patient is how we react. For every patient, it starts with vitals, then an assessment and most of the time an IV.”

After that, Dorris speaks with the doctor so they can make a plan. That’s followed by charting.

“Sometimes it’s a simple ﬁx and discharge, and sometimes we have to

act quickly and transfer the patient to a diﬀerent hospital that has specialty care,” she said.

A day in the ER usually ends the same, by completing the report for the oncoming shift and heading home for the day.

When reﬂecting on her career, Dorris said she became a nurse because she wanted to help others as they have helped her. She was born at only 24 weeks gestation and had amazing nurses care for her in the NICU.

“They believed in me, so I wanted to do the same for others,” she said.

Dorris continued, “I wish people knew that nursing requires knowledge, skill and judgement, not only caring and compassion. Obviously, we have to be caring and compassionate to be able to do this job, but we also have an immense body of knowledge.”

She said one challenge in nursing is coordinating everything.

“Nurses are basically the go-to person for every other department,”

she explained, “so we have to keep in contact with doctors, family, PT, OT, appointments, dietary and so many more about each of our patients. The rewarding part is seeing the whole picture of the patient and helping them on their road to recovery.”

So far in her career, Dorris has been a DAISY Award nominee.

“I know I make a diﬀerence when my patients smile when they see I’m their nurse for the day,” she said. “Anytime a patient says that they are so happy that I’m working that day, I know I have impacted their lives for the better.”

She’s passionate about her career and loves that nursing allows her the opportunity of learning something new every single day.

Dorris lives in Roselle with her husband Trevor, daughter Sterling and father Chris Schillinger. She has horses and competes in rodeos and barrel races. She also loves plants and gardening.

“My favorite thing of all is playing with my daughter and doing anything and everything she loves to do!”