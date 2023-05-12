Ragen Amelung believes everyone has a story.

“We all have something that drives us, and for me, that driver is my faith and my family,” she said.

Amelung has had a few things in her personal health history and that of her youngest daughter that have helped to strengthen her faith.

Amelung uses her faith and experiences to ensure each of her patients and their families she comes in contact with feel loved, seen and heard.

“I care for every one the way I’d want one of my daughters or loved ones cared for and nothing less,” she said.

Amelung has been a nurse for nearly two decades. She trained through Mineral Area College’s nursing program. She’s worked at Parkland Health Center’s OB department for a little more than 16 years where she specializes in labor and delivery, postpartum care, and pediatric care.

She also worked in the same department at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center.

Amelung’s day starts with a 4 a.m. workout because she believes her caregiving to others starts with self-care.

After a 35-minute commute to work, she begins her shift at 6:30 a.m.

“I work in the labor and delivery department where I have the opportunity to not only care for mothers in and throughout their labor and delivery, but I then get to care for her in the postpartum phase, along with her newborn baby,” said Amelung. “If we have a cesarean section that is scheduled or required, I accompany the mother to the OR where I scrub in and assist the physician in delivering the baby and immediately take over care of the newborn.”

After a quick lunch at some point during the day, Amelung wraps up her shift around 7 p.m. and returns home to Ironton to her husband and best friend

of 25 years, Greg. The couple have two daughters, Hannah, 22, and Ashtyn, 20.

Amelung said there are many rewards and challenges of being a nurse.

“It may sound cliché, but literally every delivery I’m a part of is a rewarding moment,” she said. “To be able to be part of such a momentous occasion in someone’s life and to see each new life take their ﬁrst breath is something I

don’t take for granted and could never fully describe.”

She said, “In my specialty, there are obviously lots of incredibly happy times, but it also comes with incredibly hard times. Whether it’s the loss of a newborn, or treating patients and their newborns struggling with our current drug abuse epidemic, it’s all hard. But I’m thankful that I’m able to be present

in those moments, the happy and the heartbreaking.”

Amelung said when she and her team have an excellent outcome on a scary, emergent situation, her skill set “deﬁnitely makes a huge diﬀerence.”

“I’m very grateful for those skills and outcomes,” she said. “Our goal is always to have a healthy mom and healthy baby!”

She added, “I recently had a unique experience with a patient I cared for and they simply said, ‘Thank you for being my advocate.’ In that moment, I felt like I made a big diﬀerence in their life and my goal of making my patients seen, loved and heard was accomplished!”

Amelung wishes people understood how hard nurses work.

“We work hard, love hard and although we did ‘sign up for it,’ we miss a lot of family functions, especially on holidays, to care for our patients,” she explained.

“I think most of us beneﬁt from words of aﬃrmation, so if you are ever in a position to be cared for, a kind and encouraging word is always appreciated.”

Amelung has earned many accolades for her accomplishments in the nursing profession, including the DAISY Award and recognition through BJC’s iAppreciate and Shine programs.

When she isn’t caring for her patients, Amelung is deeply involved with Meadow Heights Church, the place where she credits “truly learning to live and love like Jesus.”

She enjoys spending time with her family, working out, raising Waygu-Agus cross cattle beef, binging on Netﬂix, listening to music, and drinking coﬀee.

“I don’t know who nominated me for this, but I am honored,” she said. “I’m just a person who loves her calling, and I love all the OB physicians and nurses who I get to practice with at Parkland Health Center OB! We truly are a team!”