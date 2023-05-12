Iron County Medical Center (ICMC) recently welcomed Billie Jo Russell as its new Chief Nursing Oﬃcer (CNO). With National Nurses Week approaching, Russell reﬂects on her career and shares her vision for the nursing department at ICMC.

Russell has been in healthcare since 2003 when she graduated from MAC with a degree in surgical technology. She then earned her ADN from Jeﬀerson College and her BSN from UMKC. Russell joined ICMC in November 2014.

“I was inspired to go into healthcare because I like to help others,” Russell says. “For me, being a nurse is my life’s calling.”

Russell’s top priorities for the nursing department include providing compassionate care close to home and putting the patient ﬁrst.

“I would also like to prioritize a teamwork mentality hospital-wide, meaning all departments working together to do what is best for our patients,” Russell said. “For me, I have always had the mentality when caring for patients to treat everyone as if they are my family or friend. That is the mindset I’d like to see hospital-wide.”

Russell acknowledges the nursing shortage is a signiﬁcant challenge in the healthcare industry. She believes the key to addressing this is to be competitive with salaries.

“As a critical access hospital it is harder for us to compete with some of the larger hospitals,” Russell said. “However, our ratio for Med Surg is 6:1, having a lower ratio means you get to spend more time with your patients giving them the care they need.”

Russell added, the shortage is not just isolated to nursing but the entire industry.

“One way I think we could help is if we keep our salaries competitive with larger hospitals,” Russell said, “This is something I think ICMC is currently doing a great job at.”

Another way to help the shortage is to promote nurse well-being and prevent burnout.

Russell said, ICMC is doing this with increased nursing pay, encouraging staﬀ members to use their vacation time, and implementation of ﬂex scheduling.

"Also, we currently work with other larger hospitals to come in and provide education free to our employees for like stroke, STEMI, and sepsis,” Russell said. “By doing this it helps us keep up to date on any changes. We also have annual Skills Day training. Knowledge is power, and we can never have too much as things are always changing.”

Russell advises new nurses starting their careers, to prioritize the patient and never be afraid to ask questions or admit when they don’t know something.

“Early in my career here at ICMC, I had more time to spend with patients when I started in surgery,” Russell recalls. “When I had the time, I would sit and talk to patients in preop to help them with questions and anxieties. When waiting for the surgeon I would talk to them about things outside of what was happening and get to know them. I felt this helped them to be able to relax and take their mind oﬀ the surgery. Remember the patient is always the priority.”

Russell reﬂects on some of her most rewarding experiences as a nurse, including being part of a code team and bringing a patient back to life. She also said she remembers a time when a patient asked for someone to pray with her, and she was able to oﬀer comfort and support.

“A patient had just been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, and she asked us to ﬁnd someone who would pray with her,” Russell said. “She was alone, had no family with her at the time, so I told her, ‘I can pray with you.’ I know it meant a lot to her, but it also meant a lot to me that she wanted me to pray with her.”

Russell said those are the moments which remind her why she became

a nurse.

Russell’s message to the nursing team at ICMC during Nurses Week is one of gratitude and encouragement.

“Thank you for all the sacriﬁces you have made and continue to make every day to make Iron County Medical Center the best hospital,” Russell says. “Your work is meaningful and inspiring to not only the patients but coworkers. I hope you never lose sight of how important you are and what brought you into nursing. God bless you all, you are loved and appreciated! I also could not do the job I do without every one of you. It takes a team, and I am thankful for the team I get to work with and alongside every day!”