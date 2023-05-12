Angela Geile believes the most rewarding thing about being a nurse is making a diﬀerence in the lives of others. She was inspired to become a nurse by her mom, who was a nurse. In fact, Geile was always around nurses.

“My mom had the type of job I could go with her to work, which allowed me to get a good idea of what nursing was like,” she said.

Geile had many people who inspired her to pursue the same profession as they had done and continued with the same care and compassion they had.

“I have always tried to put myself in my patients’ shoes,” said Geile. “I really enjoy helping people feel better.”

Her care and compassion extend beyond medical care.

“It’s being a patient advocate and at times a mediator between patients and doctors,” said Geile. “There are a signiﬁcant number of responsibilities of being a nurse. Nurses tend to have a weird sense of humor, and not everyone can do this job.”

She said when patients have setbacks, nurses might not show their feelings in front of the patient or their family.

“But that doesn’t mean the nurse doesn’t care,” she said, “because usually the tears come later.”

Geile said there are many times when she advocated for a patient and that resulted in a more positive outcome for the patient.

As a school nurse, Geile advocates for her students. She talks with parents about their student’s illness and suggests certain testing may help to ﬁnd a cause for an illness. If parents seek testing and the root of the illness is found, it is a relief to know the student’s illness is being treated and his or her health will be improved.

Geile has worked in the nursing profession for 23 years. She ﬁrst received her associate’s degree in nursing from Mineral Area College and then obtained a bachelor’s degree from Central Methodist University. She worked for 15 years at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center before the facility closed.

She’s been working as a school nurse for the Central R-3 School District for the past eight years and is currently the nurse at Central High School.

A typical day for Geile starts at 7:10 a.m. when she arrives at school and prepares her students’ daily medications. She sees several students each day,

and their needs range from emotional to physical. She makes phone calls to parents when needed and keeps in contact with students’ primary care physicians when necessary.

“It’s my job to make sure the high school students’ immunizations are completed when needed,” she said.

Geile also attends any medical emergency that happens in her building to determine if an ambulance needs to be called.

Her normal workday ends after 3 p.m. For Geile’s role as a school nurse, she usually works independently but reaches out to the district’s other nurses as well as other school nurses at neighboring districts when needed.

“The most rewarding part for me is helping someone to feel better,” she said, “and making a diﬀerence I their day when they’re battling a disease or illness.”

She added that nursing is always evolving and she’s always learning.

“I love helping people,” she said. “I tend to spend time caring for people

in a very vulnerable moment for them. Having compassion and empathy are

so important.”

Geile, of Farmington, is married to her husband Shawn. She has a son by marriage, Ethan, and a daughter, Hannah, and son Luke. She enjoys spending time with her family.