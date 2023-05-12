Nurses often face difficult and sometimes heartbreaking situations. Knowing what to say or how to respond isn’t always easy.

Amanda “Mandy” Thomas seems to know just what to say at the right time.

According to the submission about her for the Nominate a Nurse contest, the individual said Thomas is “an amazing nurse. She works with the elderly, caring for them like they are her own grandparents. She makes time for each and every patient she encounters as well as makes sure their family members are updated and informed of their wellbeing. When there is a shift to be covered or extra hands needed, Amanda is who you’ll find meeting those needs. She is a constant force of care who goes above and beyond, often putting her patients before herself. Amanda is well deserving of this honor.”

Thomas graduated from the LPN program at Mineral Area College in 2007. Prior to her graduation, she worked as a CAN. She applied to the nursing program so she could be an advocate and a voice for her patients.

It was during clinicals that she realized geriatric nursing is where she belonged.

Thomas has now worked at Country Meadows in Park Hills for eight years. A typical shift for her is either from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Some of her duties include assessments, wound treatments, contacting physicians, taking orders and more.

One frustration for Thomas is staffing issues.

“We have staffing issues at times,” she said. “I think people need to understand that as nurses we are choosing your family over our own.”

Despite all of the difficulties, Thomas greets her patients with a smile and chooses to deliver high-quality care to her patients through kindness and compassion. She listens to her patients’ and their families’ concerns and tries to overcome challenges.

Through her work experience in healthcare, Thomas said the most rewarding part of her career so far has been caring for patients who have dementia or Alzheimer’s and helping their families.

When Thomas isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her two daughters, Stephanie and Jillian.