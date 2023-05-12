Laura Oder became a nurse because she feels it is her passion to help others.

“I want to make a diﬀerence in the world and touch others’ lives,” she said.

Oder's nomination for the 2023 Nominate a Nurse contest was simple yet powerful: “Laura is a compassionate, caring nurse that gives her patients her all. She never hesitates to give a helping hand and makes sure our patients are taken care of.”

Oder is a Desloge resident and has been a nurse for almost two years. She completed the RN program at Mineral Area College. She worked at Mercy Hospital Jeﬀerson for seven years.

In the past, she worked on med surg, behavioral health, rehabilitation, pulmonary and surgical ﬂoors.

She has worked at Serenity HospiceCare since January 2023.

At Serenity HospiceCare, Oder cares for patients who need her the most. She makes it a priority to listen to her patients and is supportive of their family members.

“I try very hard to always put my patients’ needs before my own,” she said. “I want to be the nurse that people look forward

to seeing. I’ve had a few patients who remember me as their nurse and thank me for doing what I am doing, and that makes my job so worthwhile.”

There are many days when Oder is completely exhausted.

“I go all day and put all my energy to caring for my patients and then have to come home, cook dinner, take care of household chores and care for my children,” she said. “We never stop. We always try to do the best that we can.”

Regardless of her exhaustion and the numerous challenges that she faces, Oder works hard for her patients and always makes them her priority.

“Being able to make a diﬀerence in the nursing world no matter how many tears are shed is always important to me,” she said.

Oder and her husband Doug have two children, Gracie and Ruger.

When she isn’t working as a nurse, Oder enjoys watching her son play baseball and basketball and her daughter play volleyball, basketball and softball.

“I love hanging out with friends and family on the weekends,” she said, “and when it gets warm outside, my kids and I go on hikes.”