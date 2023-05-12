Brenda Vinson has been a hospice nurse with Serenity HospiceCare for over 20 years. She is kind, compassionate, and devoted to her patients n outstanding hospice nurse and is very attentive to details. She provides exceptional support and education to patients as well as their families. Brenda always provides remarkable care to each family she cares for and has made a lasting impression on many people throughout the years.”

This Nominate a Nurse contest submission speaks volumes of Brenda Vinson.

She has been a nurse for 25 years. She’s worked in long-term care and at two large primary-care oﬃces.

She’s been employed at Serenity HospiceCare for 20 years and has worked as a ﬁeld nurse, palliative care nurse and on-call nurse.

Vinson said she’s blessed to be able to have a career that she absolutely loves.

“I love my job and taking care of patients at the end of their life,” she said. “It is truly a privilege and honor that our patients allow us in their lives at such a diﬃcult and vulnerable time for them.”

Vinson added that hospice is such a rewarding job.

“Being able to help patients and families navigate their last journey here on earth is very special,” she said. “Helping patients get comfortable and spend their last days with those they love is a gift.

As a hospice nurse, Vinson said it’s important to provide each patient with one-on-one care. The Serenity HospiceCare team works together to ensure their patients’ and families’ needs are met. The team includes a wide variety of professionals who are devoted to their patients: nurses, nurses assistants, social workers, chaplain, volunteers and administrative staﬀ.

“Our organization is more like a family than a workplace,” said Vinson. “We all care for our patients and each other. I have been truly blessed in ﬁnding a place at Serenity. I LOVE being a nurse and am blessed to have found my niche and able to share it with others!”

She is currently working to further her education in nursing.

Vinson and her husband Joshua live in Mineral Point. They have two grown children, son Aaron and daughter Maddy. Aaron is married to Bailey, and Maddy is married to Cordell. Vinson and her husband have three grandchildren: Penelope, Brooks and Silas.

“Family is super important to me, and I love spending time with my family,” said Vinson.

They have a small hobby farm and spend time taking care of their bees, chickens, dog, and fruit trees and berries.

When Vinson isn’t with her family or out on the farm, she enjoys reading, researching family history and scrapbooking, gardening, and attending The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Farmington.