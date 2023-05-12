Briley Whited wants people to realize how much care and compassion nurses have for their patients.

“Nursing is not just passing meds, giving baths and helping patients to the bathroom,” she said. "Nursing is connecting with patients, being there for our patients when no one else is and just listening to them when they need someone.”

Whited described nursing as more than a physical job.

“It is a mental and emotional job as well,” she said. “Nursing is being that person for your patient and helping them through whatever they need at that time. Nursing is showing empathy and compassion for everyone in every community.”

Whited attended Mineral Area College’s nursing program and has worked at BJC Parkland Health Center in Farmington for the past two years.

She currently works on Parkland’s medical surgical and cardiac ﬂoor.

According to Whited, the cardiac unit is a newer unit, and she’s learned a great deal from working in this area at the hospital.

Whited’s typical day as a nurse begins at 6:30 a.m. She obtains the morning report and begins caring for her patients by 7 a.m. Throughout her day, she assesses patients; dispenses medications; and works as a team member with doctors, lab techs, patient care techs and many more to improve patients’ overall health conditions.

At the end of her 12-hour shift, Whited wraps up her day around 7 p.m.

Whited said there are challenging aspects of her job.

“The most challenging part about being a nurse is the days when you have the sickest patient and you have to accept there is nothing else that can be done for them,” she said. “But that’s why as a nurse we have to be there for them and their family and make sure they are comfortable and help them through their time of need.”

For Whited, the most rewarding part of being a nurse is knowing she’s made

a diﬀerence in someone’s life. Receiving handwritten cards or letters from patients and their families thanking her for caring for them makes a huge diﬀerence.

"But then there are times when you notice a change in your patient and notify your physician,” she said. “When this happens and you potentially save a patient’s life, there is no better feeling I have ever felt in my entire life.”

As a nurse, Whited cannot even imagine working in any other profession.

“I just cannot imagine doing anything else with my life,” she said. “Seeing patients’ health overall improve and seeing them smile makes every single day worth it for me.”

Whited added that she loves being the person her patients look to for help and listen to their concerns.

“Every day as a nurse is rewarding for me,” she said.

Whited has already earned awards in her nursing career, including the

DAISY Award. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day.

She also recently completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing.

In addition to her work schedule at Parkland, Whited is also involved with

the Unit Practice Council and the Fall Reduction Team.

Whited, of Farmington, is the daughter of Tim and Kiley Whited of Ironton.

When she isn’t working as a nurse, she enjoys time with her family, reading and being outdoors.