Heather Bradford strives to make a positive impact in people’s lives each day. She hopes to make their bad days a little bit better while they’re in her care.

“Helping a patient or family member through a diﬃcult moment is always very rewarding,” she said. “It’s great to see a previous patient outside of the hospital who remembers me and thanks me for the care I provided.”

Bradford spent many sleepless nights studying and missed out on a few moments in her children’s lives to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse.

“My children tell me how proud they are of me for never giving up on my dream of becoming a nurse,” she said, “and now my oldest daughters work in healthcare and want to follow in my footsteps.”

Bradford, of Farmington, obtained her LPN certiﬁcation in 2012 from Mineral Area College, RN degree in 2017 from Jeﬀerson College, and graduates in August from Central Methodist University with her bachelor’s degree in nursing.

She spent her ﬁrst year as a nurse working in cardiology and then several years at the prison in Bonne Terre. She also worked in the critical care ﬂoat

pool at Mercy, which included the ICU, TCU, PCU and emergency department. In addition, she worked as a local travel nurse for a few years.

Bradford currently works the night shift in Parkland Health Center’s emergency department. Her shift begins at 6:30 p.m. She cares for patients of all ages and those who have a variety of illnesses and injuries.

“I work closely with a great team of physicians and nurses to provide the best care possible to people who are potentially having the worst day of their lives,” she said.

Bradford originally thought she wanted to be a labor and delivery nurse because when she had her children, she had some wonderful nurses. But one of her deliveries did not go well, and the nurse who was there that day never left Bradford’s side and helped her through every moment.

“I have never forgotten that nurse and wanted to be that nurse for someone else someday,” she said.

However, she realized she thoroughly enjoyed the emergency department when she worked in the ﬂoat pool.

Regardless of the department nurses work in, Bradford believes nurses hide their feelings well.

“There are times in our career that no matter how hard we ﬁght to save a life,

it doesn’t end the way we wish it would,” she said. “When that happens, you may not know the toll it takes on us because when we step into your room, you are the priority and we have to be ready to treat your medical emergency and give you our full attention, even if that means we have to bury our feelings for the time being.”

Bradford said one of the most challenging aspects of her job is missing holidays with her family or celebrating holidays on diﬀerent days so her family can be together.

Working through the COVID-19 pandemic was especially challenging and took a toll on everyone.

“It even had me second-guessing my career choice for a little bit,” she said, “but at the end of the day, there is nothing else I’d rather do.”

But there are many rewarding facets of her job.

“The most rewarding thing for me as a nurse is the impact that I make on patients while they are in my care,” she said. “I also like to mentor and train new nurses and love to see them succeed in their careers.”

Bradford explained that nursing isn’t always an easy ﬁeld to work in, but she can’t imagine doing anything else.

She earned the Lifesaver award while working at the prison in Bonne Terre

and has been on the Dean’s list while attending college.

When she isn’t caring for her patients, Bradford enjoys spending time with her husband Jon-Erik, daughters Alayna, Leah, Addison and Channing, and sons Brayton and Justice. Her mom Darlene also lives in Farmington, and her brother Brad lives in Perryville.

She and her husband are scuba certiﬁed. During the summer, they take their kids to the river, pool or waterpark as much as possible. They also love to entertain at their house. She even loves to play “Call of Duty” with her husband and sons even though she’s horrible at the game.