Tina Pinkston has always loved being a caregiver, whether it was for her family, babysitting or even animals.

“It’s just something I really enjoy,” she said, “so I made the decisions in high school that learning about the human body had to be easier than learning all about the diﬀerent animals’ bodies.”

Pinkston, of Farmington, received her training to become a registered nurse through Mineral Area College. She gained her BSN and MSN from Central Methodist University and also acquired her clinical nurse leader certiﬁcation.

She has now worked at Parkland Health Center since 2006. She started working as a medical surgical nurse and then became a charge nurse. After her ﬁrst son was born, Pinkston worked in Parkland’s wound clinic and became hyperbaric trained in 2015. In 2017, she moved to the role of clinical nurse educator, ﬁnished her master’s degree in nursing, and took on the task of program manager for the wound and hyperbaric center in 2021.

Pinkston’s daily duties include ensuring both inpatient and outpatient wound care patients receive excellent care.

“My clinic strives to stay up-to-date on the best evidence-based practices to allow quick wound healing with the best outcomes,” she said. “I’m also responsible for the reporting of clinic practices.”

Even though Pinkston and her colleagues often face challenges, she loves overhearing patients in the wound clinic’s waiting room talk about the amazing care they receive.

“They talk about how amazing the care is that they receive from us and how quickly their wound started to heal once they started seeing us,” she said. “It’s also great when patients bring in family or friends because they are so pleased with the care they received.”

She said, “We get to know our patients so well that they become like family to us. We are so happy to see them healed but hate to know we won’t be seeing them for visits.”

Pinkston added that nursing is such an “honorable profession.”

"We are with patients when they are vulnerable and at times helpless, and we get to be the hope they need or the smile to hopefully take some of the fear away,” she said. “But at times it can be so challenging because you are so involved in a patient’s care that when things don’t go as planned, or patients don’t get the news they had hoped, you carry that burden with you. You think about that patient a million times a day.”

Pinkston recalled a special story from years ago when a new mother’s cesarean section incision line opened and she needed treatment. She experienced treatment about three times a week. Not only did the staﬀ care for her, but they also got to snuggle with her new baby and see it grow at the same time.

“The most rewarding moments for nurses are when patients come back after they are healed just to say ‘thank you’ and that they appreciated everything we did for them,” said Pinkston.

When she isn’t caring for her patients, Pinkston enjoys spending time with her husband Dustin and watching their sons Corbin and Logan play the sports they love. The family also spends time together hiking, camping, ﬁshing, riding UTVs and more.