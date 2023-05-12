Barbara Conway has witnessed the miracle of life and had the blessing of placing a sweet bundle of joy into a brand-new mom’s arms. She’s also held the hand of a grandmother who took her last breath in the early morning hours.

“There are so many things that I have been given the honor of witnessing throughout my career as a nurse,” said Conway. “I am sure that I do not live up to the standard that God has set for me, but I am thankful that he has given me the patience to do this job and opportunities to be of use to others.”

Conway said she chose to be a nurse because she has known and seen diﬃcult health care situations within her own family.

“We needed that nurse to explain, to guide, to listen or to just be in the moment,” she said. “I can only hope and pray that I have been, or that I will be that nurse for someone. My eﬀorts will not have been in vain.”

Conway earned her LPN certiﬁcation in 2006 from Sanford Brown. She became an RN in 2019 and earned her bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Central Methodist College. She currently works for National Health Care (NHC) Desloge and has been director of nursing there for one year.

Most of Conway’s work experience has been in the healthcare ﬁeld. She worked as a phlebotomist, CAN, EMT, LPN, RN and now BSN. Her nursing experience has been in long-term care, acute care settings and a brief time with home health services.

For Conway, her typical workday begins around 8 a.m. After about 17 years of being a nurse, she has discovered many things about herself. One of those things is that she’s not an early bird. When she ﬁrst arrives at work, she takes care of immediate responsibilities such as checking emails, messages and anything else that needs her attention. Next, she checks the run sheet to see who is scheduled to work that day and in what area and then conﬁrms they are in those locations. She makes rounds on diﬀerent halls to check in with her partners to see how their morning is going and if they need her assistance.

“I like to make my rounds in the mornings to also let the residents know that I am interested in how their day is going as well and to let them know that

I am approachable and there for them,” she said.

Conway assists with staﬃng concerns, answers calls, speaks with families and residents, assists with care plan meetings, holds meetings, interviews potential new partners, responds to pharmacy clariﬁcations, lends a hand for direct patient care, passes medications, helps with coordinating appointments and transportation, and so much more.

As director of nursing, Conway’s daily duties vary.

“I do what is needed to keep our NHC building running smoothly and eﬃciently,” she said.

That might include assisting in the dining room with meals, helping to plan new and exciting building activities for partners, or engaging with residents in their daily activities.

“These are a few of the perks of having some ﬂexibility in my job requirements,” said Conway.

Her day ends when she feels she has done the best job she could for the residents and partners that day. On a good day, this translates to about an eight-hour day. On more challenging days, that may be a 12- or 16-hour day.

She said, “I wish I could say that the job ends there, but taking calls and answering questions via telephone is also part of the job. I guess you could say that there is no real ‘clock-out time,’ but it is all part of the job that I love and signed up for.”

Conway has been fortunate to explore various areas of healthcare as a nurse, but it seems that geriatrics is the area which keeps calling her back. Although she enjoyed working in the ﬁeld with EMS and in the ER, she prefers getting to know her patients and their families on a more personal level.

“This gives me a special type of satisfaction that is very fulﬁlling and gives my work purpose,” she said. “It’s especially rewarding when residents

ask for guidance, and they trust what you tell them. It is very rewarding to feel the trust that you have built with people who depend on you to do what is best for them.”

Conway recalled an especially rewarding time when she cared for a woman with dementia.

“Good days, bad days, sad and angry days,” she said. “Days after this sweet woman lost her ﬁght to the horrible disease, her daughters met me at my

car after work on day. They expressed their gratitude and explained that they knew that I could not accept gifts, but that was not acceptable to them. They explained that since I had such a personal relationship with their mother, they thought it ﬁtting that I have one of the quilts that she had sewn with her own hands. Hugs and tears were shared, and I think of them often as that quilt is displayed proudly in my home.”

For Conway, the most rewarding part of being a nurse is actually hearing

her patients say that she has made a diﬀerence and that she’s made their life better in some way.

“I have acknowledged the fact that we all have a place and a plan in life, and we all make a diﬀerence,” she said. “Nursing is what I was meant to do. My daily hugs and kind words from my patients and residents are more than I deserve, and it lets me know that what I do is appreciated by those who matter most.”

Conway lives in Terre du Lac with her husband Jason. She has a daughter, Abby, and a son, Harrison.