Q:When is the right time for Hospice?

When treatment focus shifts to comfort care and you determine that the patient’s life expectancy is six months or less, it is time for a hospice referral. Hospice care is not just for those patients who are close to death. In fact, the more time a patient can receive hospice care, the more benefit they and their family will receive.

There are key indicators for when the choice of hospice is appropriate or close. Some of these may include:

Multiple and frequent falls

Excessive loss of weight

Multiple infections

Non healing wounds

Limited or no treatment options

Medications are no longer of assistance

Utilization of concentrated oxygen is no longer helping

Life limiting or chronic illness has run its course

Studies have shown that some people on hospice services actually live longer than projected. In these cases, the patient may remain on hospice with recertification by the hospice medical director.

Q: How does hospice care benefit your loved one at the end of life?

Often families are upset to hear this recommendation because, to them, it means that we are “giving up on Mom.” But what it really can mean is a shift of perspective, from curing Mom’s illness to providing comfort and quality of life.

The hospice team will collaborate with other healthcare professionals to coordinate treatment and care.

Hospice will help build a support system to meet the needs of you, your family, and your loved one.

The hospice team will visit your loved one anywhere they call home.

Medications related to your loved one’s terminal illness will be covered.

Medical equipment will be provided if it’s related to your loved one’s terminal illness.

Hospice provides different levels of care to help manage your loved one’s symptoms.

Your loved one will have access to a comprehensive team that addresses his or her physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs.

Hospice will provide bereavement follow-up for you and your family.