When a child's life hangs in the balance, we are there.

We see news stories every day about children taken from an abusive home, or because of the tragic loss of a parent-to illness or violence or incarceration. We assume there must be a program or system that will take care of these children and make sure they are treated with dignity, given a safe place to live, so they can recover from their hardship and be a child again.

But there is a story behind the story that few people speak about. It is the story of the overburdened foster care and child welfare systems that-though full of well-intentioned and deeply committed people-cannot begin to meet the needs of more than 13,000 children in foster care in Missouri.

It is the story of a six-year old girl who has been moved to six group homes and three schools over the past two years. The story of a toddler separated from her brothers and sisters during the most vulnerable time in her life. The story of a child being handed all his belongings in a plastic bag at the age of 18, because he has "aged out" of the system.

It is a story that occurs over and over again in America's foster care and child welfare system.

The Power of a Caring Adult.

But these stories can have better endings, because there is a group of trained volunteers appointed by judges to advocate for these children. People who fight for these abused and neglected children, to make sure that their basic rights and essential needs don't get overlooked or ignored by the system. These stories can have better endings because of people like you.

We are Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children, a volunteer-powered network of committed people-from all walks of life-who believe society has a fundamental obligation to these children. We are people just like you who believe that every child has the right to be treated with dignity, to be safe, and to thrive in the embrace of a loving family.

With a CASA volunteer, a child is half as likely to languish in the foster care and child welfare system, and that much more likely to find a safe, permanent home.

Help us serve every child.

There are over 500 children in the 24th Circuit (Washington, St. Francois Madison, and Ste. Genevieve Counties) on any given night.

We are committed to serving every child. You can help.

One volunteer advocated for one child or sibling group at a time.

Donate.

We have a proven approach; our only challenge is to scale it. Your financial contribution is a sound investment. All donations are tax-deductible and help us expand programs and recruit and train volunteers. Any donation of $100 or more is eligible for a tax credit of up to 50% of the amount of the qualifying donation.

Volunteer

This is one cause where the actions of a single person mean everything. One volunteer, trained and empowered to ensure that every child can thrive in the safe embrace of a loving home.

Get involved.

Don't have time to volunteer? You can still be a key part of the solution. Connect with us. We'll keep you informed on our progress and share the various ways you can help ensure abused and neglected children have their rights protected, and their future is bright.

Far too many children in our community still need the powerful advocacy of a CASA volunteer. Serving every child who needs a volunteer is possible with your help.

For more information, contact: Program Staff

573-664-1299

CASA is central to fulfilling society's most fundamental obligation by making sure a qualified, compassionate adult will fight for and protect a child's right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect, and to learn and grow in the security of a loving family.