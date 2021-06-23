Brandon Naucke, Paramedic

Paramedic Brandon Naucke has worked at Madison County Ambulance District for 5 years.
"Things I love most about MCAD are the employees and management because it makes it such an easy enjoyable place to work," Naucke said.
How did your crew and the department help get you through the pandemic?
"We helped each other decon and made work enjoyable," Naucke said.
Victoria Kemper
Staff Writer
