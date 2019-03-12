LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Before his spring likely shifts to some back field work, away from the crowds and into some controlled games against minor-leaguers, Miles Mikolas searched for the right elevation for his fastball – and some times saw it lifted for him over the wall.
Mikolas allowed two home runs and five runs total as the Cardinals lost 5-0 to Atlanta at Disney's Wide World of Sports on Tuesday. In five innings, he allowed eight hits, and five of them went for extra bases. Mikolas started the eighth inning to get some additional pitches on his arm, but he was out before he got an out in the inning.
"Obviously it’s time to get stretched out a little bit," Mikolas said of the final inning. "I was able to get stretched out. I was efficient through the first couple. Got to see some things that I need to sharpen up before the season starts. Got into a couple of good counts and wasn’t able to execute as well as I wanted to. So I know where my work needs to be these last two weeks of spring."
The righthander said that some of the damage was done as he searched for a feel for his elevated fastball. Too many of the pitches he wanted up in the zone were dipping down toward the knees. That left his curveball to tumble low, too, and the Braves took advantage. Ronald Acuna Jr. had three hits, including a homer and a double, and Tyler Flowers tagged Mikolas for a two-run homer.
The Cardinals have scored one run in their past 18 innings on the road.
Yairo Munoz and Drew Robinson, the Cardinals' leading contenders for a spot on the bench, each had a double and each had a solid play in the field. Robinson committed an error at third base that prolonged Alex Reyes scoreless seventh inning but did not derail it.
"Healthy competition," manager Mike Shidlt said of the duo's duel.
