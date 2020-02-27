Braves score three off Hudson-Flaherty duo

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The second inning of work proved both problematic and fertile ground for experiment for Cardinals starters Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson pitching in their last tandem outing of spring training.
Flaherty walked two batters and allowed a run in his second inning, and Hudson allowed two runs in his second inning Thursday at Atlanta's brand-new ballpark, CoolToday Park in Sarasota County. Dansby Swanson's tie-breaking double in the fifth inning off Hudson snapped the 1-1 knot and set the Braves to a 3-1 lead that they would hold for the next four innings.
The Cardinals scored once in the first inning with two outs and only threatened after that. They got the tying run on base in the ninth before the game ended with a double play.
Before his day was over after three plate appearances, prospect Dylan Carlson went one-for-one with the run scored and two walks, one from the right side and one from the left. Carlson has reached base in five consecutive appearances, and the last time an opponent got him out was Tuesday on a forceout.
Flaherty explained that he used his second inning to try some different ways to sequence his pitches and go about getting quicker outs. When he couldn't connect with the strike zone on some of his secondary pitches, his fastball started to leak up and over the plate. He fell behind in counts, and the Braves took advantage an RBI single that tied the game.
"Just trying some different things out," Flaherty said. "There were definitely other ways we could go. It was one of those things where we had a little bit of leeway to work on some stuff but be competitive with stuff. We were competing trying to get guys out. I didn’t get my fastball down, didn’t execute with some of the breaking balls there in the second inning. But as those at-bats went (on), I tried to compete with just maybe a little bit -- try a few different things out."
Said manager Mike Shildt: "Perfect timing for it. Perfect timing in the sense that you don't want to experiment in the first -- now you've run your pitch count up, now you won't get to the end. He gets through a quick, efficient first. Feels good about his arsenal, what's going on. That's exactly the time, the perfect timing for it."
Braves starter Felix Hernandez pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.
Hudson pitched 2 2/3 innings, just like Flaherty. Hudson allowed two runs on two hits, and he struck out four. He did not walk a batter. Flaherty walked two and ran out of pitches -- he threw 49 -- before facing Marcell Ozuna for a second time.