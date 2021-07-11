Break starts early: Cardinals, Cubs postponed

CHICAGO — When next the St. Louis Cardinals return to Wrigley Field for a September series that will now include a doubleheader they could be facing a far different Cubs team than the one they've come to know, aggravate, and chase over the past decade.
The Cardinals got a head start on the All-Star break due to persisting rain in the Chicago area forcing a postponement of Sunday's series finale.
The Cubs and Cardinals will play the game Sept. 24th as part of a split doubleheader. Sunday's game will technically be the second game of that day's twin bill, and it sets up an eight-game road trip for the Cardinals in late September to both Milwaukee and Chicago. The Cardinals final four series of the regular season are against the two NL Central rivals.
By they time they get there the Cardinals hope to have put the first half and the losing record behind them as starters return to the rotation from injury.
The Cubs may be forever altered by their first half.
Like the Cardinals, the Cubs had a swift fall from first place in the division. The Cardinals tumbled over the course of a month to as much as 10 games back after leading the NL Central in May. The Cubs were atop the division as recently as June and then lost 13 of their past 15 games to join the Cardinals in a tie for the third-best record in the division.
A for sale sign has been figuratively hung on the Cubs' roster, and catcher Willson Contreras on Saturday night had some pointed criticism of the clubhouse. He stressed that not everyone could play with the same effort as him, but he called the team "distracted." Pending free agents Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez could be all be discussed in trades in the coming week, and closer Craig Kimbrel is expected to be one of the most sought after relievers by the deadline.
Adam Wainwright was set to start the finale and the Cardinals had their current, full-strength lineup written in for the game.
With the postponement, Wainwright is likely to start the first game back from the break: Friday at Busch Stadium against the Giants.
Wainwright originally was going to start Saturday's game.
That would have lined him up to make his second start of the second half against the Cubs, who visit Busch Stadium for a four-game series starting next week.
The Cardinals will use the break to reassess their current rotation. There are only three starters on the active roster. Jake Woodford, who has been stretching out his arm strength at Class AAA Memphis, is now available as a starter and will get consideration to join the rotation coming out of the break.