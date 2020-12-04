Brebbia, Ravelo become free agents as Cardinals decline contracts

Negotiations with arbitration-eligible players can continue throughout the winter, and if agreements are made on their salaries for 2021 then a hearing will be scheduled and an arbiter can decide between an offer from the team and a request from the player.

Brebbia, 30, missed all of the 2020 season after experiencing elbow soreness during spring training. The initial treatment did not tame the soreness and on June 1 he had reconstructive surgery. The usual estimated timetable for return from Tommy john surgery is 12 months, though Brebbia is expected to face hitters early in spring training if his current pace of recovery continues.

He'll have the opportunity to field offers from other teams that can take on his rehab plan, or the Cardinals plan to present him with a minor-league offer.

Throughout the majors, dozens of players were expected to not receive contract offers due to teams' lost revenue while playing the shortened 2020 season during a pandemic.

Former Cardinals Greg Garcia (San Diego) and Jose Martinez (Cubs) were among the players who became free agents when their teams did not present them contracts.