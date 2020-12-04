Brebbia, Ravelo become free agents as Cardinals decline contracts

Without the heavy salaries that other teams had to consider before Wednesday's deadline to offer contracts to arbitration-eligible players, the St. Louis Cardinals chose to clear spots on the roster while keeping open the possibility of re-signing at least one player set free.
The Cardinals declined to tender a contract for 2021 to reliever John Brebbia. The righthander is now a free agent.
Brebbia started a throwing program this week as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The Cardinals have expressed an interest in re-signing Brebbia to a minor-league deal. Driving their decision was the choice to remove Brebbia from the 40-man roster at a time when they are unsure how much of the coming season he'll miss.
The Cardinals presented contracts to their five other arbitration-eligible players: Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Alex Reyes, Harrison Bader, and John Gant. Of the group, Gant is the only one who was set to make more than $1 million in 2020 and is not in his first year of arbitration.
The team also did not present a contract to Rangel Ravelo.
Ravelo is not arbitration eligible, but the team had the right to not present him a contract for 2021 and thus make him a free agent. Ravelo pursued opportunities in Asia a year ago, and the Cardinals were set to release him to make money abroad before they traded Jose Martinez and had a spot on the bench for Ravelo.
Negotiations with arbitration-eligible players can continue throughout the winter, and if agreements are made on their salaries for 2021 then a hearing will be scheduled and an arbiter can decide between an offer from the team and a request from the player.
Brebbia, 30, missed all of the 2020 season after experiencing elbow soreness during spring training. The initial treatment did not tame the soreness and on June 1 he had reconstructive surgery. The usual estimated timetable for return from Tommy john surgery is 12 months, though Brebbia is expected to face hitters early in spring training if his current pace of recovery continues.
He'll have the opportunity to field offers from other teams that can take on his rehab plan, or the Cardinals plan to present him with a minor-league offer.
Throughout the majors, dozens of players were expected to not receive contract offers due to teams' lost revenue while playing the shortened 2020 season during a pandemic.
Former Cardinals Greg Garcia (San Diego) and Jose Martinez (Cubs) were among the players who became free agents when their teams did not present them contracts.
The Cardinals are looking to upgrade their offense this winter, and the non-tender deadline created an influx of possibility for them. Outfielders Eddie Rosario (Twins) and Kyle Schwarber (Cubs) were among the players who were not presented contracts and became free agents because of the raises they'd receive through the arbitration process and their teams interest in reducing costs.
That group of outfielders also included David Dahl, a lefthanded hitter for the Rockies and former All-Star who has been slowed by injuries. Dahl, 26, has three years of control remaining should a team sign him and wish to keep him until he has six years of service time.
