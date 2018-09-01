This year the Farmington Fall Festival becomes a two-day event and it’s even BIGGER and BETTER.

What could make it better?

BARBECUE! Beer! And six Blues bands.

The Farmington Fall Fest Brews, Blues and BBQ  on Friday, September 21, and Saturday, September 22, is centered around the St. Francois County Courthouse in downtown Farmington.

Yes, they’ve added a St. Louis BBQ Society-sanctioned cook-off, a craft beer garden and more! The hope is to make it a weekend destination for those from the area, as well as those from outside the area.

With more things to see and do for the whole family, it’s going to be an event people won’t want to miss.

New to the area and already a Parkland favorite, Sugarfire Smokehouse is the major sponsor of the barbecue cook-off and there are several other sponsors.

While barbecue teams will be setting up throughout the afternoon in downtown Farmington, the festival begins at 5 p.m. Friday with music, food vendors and a craft beer garden. Columbia Street will be lined with some amazing unique vendors showcasing a variety of products.

Music begins with the Hillary Fitz Band at 5 p.m. and then the Kingdom Brothers at 6:30 p.m.

Those participating in the Baddest Burger contest will turn in their prized pieces at 8 p.m. with an announcement of the winner coming at 9 p.m.

The festival kicks opens at 10 a.m. Saturday with vendors and chainsaw wood carvers turning logs into beautiful works of art.

The beer garden will be open from noon to 9 p.m. with tastings available.

For the barbecue teams, they will turn in their chicken at noon; ribs at 12:30 p.m.; pork at 1 p.m. and brisket at 1:30 p.m. The winners will announced between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Grand prize winner receives $1,500.

Performing Saturday will be the Casey Reeves Band, noon-2 p.m.; Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch, 2:45-4:15 p.m.; Ivas John Band, 5-7:30 p.m. and Jeremiah Johnson Band, 8-9:30 p.m.

The Third Annual Pooch-A-Palooza benefitting the Farmington Pet Adoption Center will be Saturday on the courthouse lawn. Registration is at 10:15 a.m. The parade will be at 11 a.m. followed by a costume contest and a pooch kissing contest. Entry is $5 a dog.

The car show presented by the Foot Hills Car Club will be held Saturday. The entrance will be at East Liberty/North Jackson. Parking starts at 9 a.m. with registration closing at 1 p.m.

The Kids Korner will be located off Washington Street.

As the Farmington Downtown Development Association has changed through the years, the Farmington Fall Festival has as well. While the fall festival began in the early 2000s as a small one-day event to showcase the merchants and restaurants, it wasn't until 2013 the event began to take on a bigger footprint in the downtown area.

Over the years, the event has grown to include arts/craft vendors, a car show, the Pooch-A-Palooza, Kids Korner, music and concessions. This year, the event grows to a two-day event with so much more.

Visit Farmingtonfallfest.com to register a team, sponsor the event or for more information.

Farmington Fall Festival Through the Years

