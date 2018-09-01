Yes, they’ve added a St. Louis BBQ Society-sanctioned cook-off, a craft beer garden and more! The hope is to make it a weekend destination for those from the area, as well as those from outside the area.
With more things to see and do for the whole family, it’s going to be an event people won’t want to miss.
New to the area and already a Parkland favorite, Sugarfire Smokehouse is the major sponsor of the barbecue cook-off and there are several other sponsors.
While barbecue teams will be setting up throughout the afternoon in downtown Farmington, the festival begins at 5 p.m. Friday with music, food vendors and a craft beer garden. Columbia Street will be lined with some amazing unique vendors showcasing a variety of products.
Music begins with the Hillary Fitz Band at 5 p.m. and then the Kingdom Brothers at 6:30 p.m.
Those participating in the Baddest Burger contest will turn in their prized pieces at 8 p.m. with an announcement of the winner coming at 9 p.m.
The festival kicks opens at 10 a.m. Saturday with vendors and chainsaw wood carvers turning logs into beautiful works of art.
The beer garden will be open from noon to 9 p.m. with tastings available.
For the barbecue teams, they will turn in their chicken at noon; ribs at 12:30 p.m.; pork at 1 p.m. and brisket at 1:30 p.m. The winners will announced between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Grand prize winner receives $1,500.
Performing Saturday will be the Casey Reeves Band, noon-2 p.m.; Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch, 2:45-4:15 p.m.; Ivas John Band, 5-7:30 p.m. and Jeremiah Johnson Band, 8-9:30 p.m.
The Third Annual Pooch-A-Palooza benefitting the Farmington Pet Adoption Center will be Saturday on the courthouse lawn. Registration is at 10:15 a.m. The parade will be at 11 a.m. followed by a costume contest and a pooch kissing contest. Entry is $5 a dog.
The car show presented by the Foot Hills Car Club will be held Saturday. The entrance will be at East Liberty/North Jackson. Parking starts at 9 a.m. with registration closing at 1 p.m.
The Kids Korner will be located off Washington Street.
As the Farmington Downtown Development Association has changed through the years, the Farmington Fall Festival has as well. While the fall festival began in the early 2000s as a small one-day event to showcase the merchants and restaurants, it wasn't until 2013 the event began to take on a bigger footprint in the downtown area.
Over the years, the event has grown to include arts/craft vendors, a car show, the Pooch-A-Palooza, Kids Korner, music and concessions. This year, the event grows to a two-day event with so much more.
The "family," villain, and hero of the melodrama "Gold In The Hills" gather for a family portrait. From left front, counter-clockwise are: Ethan Pacilli, Emily Moser, Rod Koewn, "Slade, Russell Daugherty, Jessie Williams, David Miller, and Beth Weems McFarland. The production was well received by the audience both Friday and Saturday night and requests for future productions made. Farmington Press photo by Janet Douglas
As part of the fun found during the Fall Festival was watching such artists at work as Sharon Weston of Bismark. Weston is the art teacher at Bismarck High School and also offers her work for sale at the Olive Tree Gallery. Farmington Press photo by Janet Douglas
Alexis Pauls (l) and Caroline Boyer sell some of their hand-made Black and Gold items during the Farmington Downtown Association's Fall Festival on Saturday. The two said they made these for Farmington Knight fans to show their pride. - Shawnna Robinson / Daily Journal
Megan Lin, left, and friend Kyra Conway choose small gourds to decorate for Halloween at the pumpkin stand that was part of the Farmington Fall Festival. The event drew crowds with its many craft booths and activities, including a pet parade, music and more.
The Farmington Parents as Teachers and the Farmington Public Library sponsor the kids area Saturday. Kids got to hang out with Dora the Explorer and pick up a bag full of different goodies from the library and a how-to project from Lowes Home Improvement.
Several vendors were on hand at Farmington's Downtown Development Association Fall Festival on Saturday. People roamed the downtown streets to see all the different items up for sale and listen to music. There was plenty to do and see including face and pumpkin painting for the kids and a car show for the adults.
Saturday morning of the Farmington Fall Festival begins bright and early as participants in this year's Knight Pride 5K Fun Run/1 mile walk at Farmington High School sprint out of the starting gate at 8 a.m. The event was sponsored by the Farmington Alumni Association.
Timothy Smith concentrates on his chalk drawing for the Chalk Art Festival during the Farmington Fall Festival held Saturday. He decided to draw a remembrance for those who lost their lives during 9/11.
Crowds gathered on Saturday in the streets of Downtown Farmington to celebrate fall at the annual Fall Festival. Attendees enjoyed a car show, crafts, food, music, games, face painting, balloon animals, a quilt show, a puppet show, and much more.
Actors perform 'Dirty Work at the Crossroads' at Long Memorial Hall during the Farmington Fall Festival.
Renee Jean / Daily Journal
