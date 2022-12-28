Bring in the new year safely

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to make good decisions regarding their New Year’s celebration.

No one wants to start 2023 with a traffic crash or DWI arrest. During the 2022 New Year’s period, one person was killed and 331 injured in 1,045 traffic crashes in Missouri.

The 2023 New Year’s holiday counting period begins at 6 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023.

If your plans to welcome the new year include alcohol, please designate a sober driver or utilize a ride share service or taxi to ensure you arrive home safely. The roadway is no place for a driver under the influence of drugs or alcohol. If you kill or injure someone, you’ll pay the price for the rest of your life.

If you plan to drive this New Year’s, remember to buckle up and make sure all your passengers do the same. Pay attention, obey all traffic laws, and when in doubt, yield the right-of-way. Be sure to use your turn signal to communicate your intentions. Remember: The posted speed limit reflects the roadway's classification and is not a suggestion.

Download the MoDOT Traveler Information app to your smart phone, and check road conditions before you travel. Allow extra time during inclement weather or consider staying home. Missouri law states if you’re using your windshield wipers, your headlights must be turned on.

The public is encouraged to call the Patrol's Emergency Assistance Number 800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone if they witness criminal activity or experience an emergency. These emergency numbers are operational for both highway and water emergencies. We're here to help.

Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in Missouri. The choices you make when you’re behind the wheel matter. Make good choices, so you’ll never have to say, “If I could just go back ... ”