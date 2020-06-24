"Brook Weekley has been in several of my classes during her years at Fredericktown High School. She always has a smile, is willing to help others, willing to learn new things, and is able to work on her own when given a task. I know that she works a lot of hours at her job and still maintains the grades she aspires to. When I need to identify a student or name, she's my "go to" because she seems to know everyone and is always super kind to her peers. She's been a delight to work with and I wish her the very best that life has to offer."