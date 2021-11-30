Brown powers Mizzou to lopsided win over NAIA Paul Quinn

COLUMBIA, Mo. — With an upcoming December grind of a schedule that includes games against No. 8 Kansas, No. 9 Kentucky, plus Illinois, Utah and a tricky test Thursday at Liberty, the Missouri basketball team coasted through a relative breather Monday, routing Paul Quinn College 91-59 at Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers (4-3) rebounded from two straight sluggish losses, to Florida State and Wichita State, but nobody rebounded better than Kobe Brown. The junior forward scored 20 points and had a historic night on the boards, pulling down 23 rebounds, the most for an MU player in a game since before Norm Stewart was the team’s coach.

It was the most prolific rebounding game for the Tigers since 7-footer Booker Brown had 24 against Detroit on Dec. 12, 1966. Only four other players in team history have had more rebounds in a game — and all four came in the 1950s and ’60s.

“I never thought I’d get that many,” Brown said. “But it’s a blessing.”

As the Tigers (4-3) continue to shift their point guard duties around the backcourt, Brown also finished with a game-high six assists in 35 minutes of action.

“Tremendous effort because he stayed engaged,” Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin said. “We didn’t try to keep him out there just to keep getting rebounds. … I knew he would move the ball and it wasn’t about points for him. He was facilitating, making things happen. I’m happy for him because he’s put the time into it.”

The rebounds jumped off the stat sheet, but that wasn’t necessarily Brown’s most impressive number Monday: The Tigers were plus-45 with Brown on the court, which means they were outscored by 13 points in the five minutes he was on the bench.

“He’s a three-year starter, so you expect him to play well in games like these,” Martin said. “But I think the thing that makes him special is he’s a guy who just plays basketball. It’s not a case of, ‘I need to score the ball or get my shots.’ He plays basketball, gets rebounds … finds the open guy.”

DaJuan Gordon added 17 points for MU. Amari Davis, adjusting to his new role as the starting point guard, scored 14 and added four assists. Javon Pickett finished with 12 points.

The Tigers took control for good with a 14-0 run in the first half and extended the surge to 23-4 as they snapped their two-game losing streak. Martin’s team shot just four of 19 from 3-point range in the first half but controlled the boards early, scoring 13 second-chance points, and turned Paul Quinn turnovers into eight transition points. Brown nearly had a double-double at halftime with nine points and 13 rebounds.

How did such a lopsided matchup happen in the first place?

During the offseason, Paul Quinn, an NAIA program from Dallas, called around to Division I programs looking for exhibition games to play before the start of its Red River Athletic Conference schedule. Mizzou was among five that obliged. Martin’s staff had a previous relationship with Paul Quinn coach Brandon Espinosa, who runs one of the country’s biggest grass roots programs, Drive Nation. Paul Quinn is a historically Black liberal arts college founded in 1872 by preachers from the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

“We just felt like, talking through the summer, we could possibly do it,” Martin said. “There were three, four other teams we were looking at playing. … We played these guys just because of the relationship more than anything.”

Monday’s outcome doesn’t count for Paul Quinn’s record but goes down as a win for Mizzou, though it won’t factor into MU’s credentials for NCAA Tournament consideration. The Tigers have a long way to go before that’s even a realistic dream. They go back on the road Thursday to play Liberty in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Mizzou was coming off last Monday’s one-sided championship game in the Jacksonville Classic, a 23-point loss to Florida State that was barely competitive. On Friday, a return home didn’t solve the Tigers’ offensive woes as Wichita State prevailed in a 61-55 rock fight.

Monday’s game, albeit against an NAIA team, offered some measured progress: At the eight-minute timeout, the Tigers already had eclipsed the elusive 25-point threshold, leading Paul Quinn 26-12. Before Monday, the Tigers hadn’t scored more than 24 points in the first half since the season-opening win over Central Michigan.

Since that game, Mizzou consistently struggled from 3-point range, but the Tigers found a groove midway through the first half, connecting on three straight from deep, two by Pickett and a third from Davis. The Tigers finished 8 of 29 from behind the arc.

The game was competitive enough that Martin didn’t go deep into his bench until the final five minutes when freshman guards Kaleb Brown and Sean Durugordon finally entered the game. Freshman forward Trevon Brazile, held out for the season’s first three weeks with a non-COVID health condition, has been medically cleared but still needs more practice time before he can play in games, Martin said.

Jordan Wilmore, MU’s 7-foot-3 center, didn’t see the floor for the first time this season. He was available, Martin said, but didn’t play because there are “just some things I need to see him get better at.”

On this night, the Tigers didn’t need his size inside, not with Brown cleaning the glass 23 times.

