COLUMBIA, Mo. – Nate Brown remembers his freshman season well. The Missouri wide receiver, a highly touted recruit out of Suwanee, Ga., was one of four true freshmen in 2014 who played for the Southeastern Conference East champions and Citrus Bowl winners. Brown wasn’t a superstar, but he flashed excellence while playing extensively in the bowl game and again in 2015.
Then, the injuries set in.
He suffered an ankle injury before the 2016 season and needed corrective surgery to fully heal. That cost him his entire season. The next spring, he separated his shoulder, which limited his time last season. In 10 games, Brown caught just 10 passes for a combined 86 yards. Compare that to 2015, when he caught a team-high four touchdown passes and was second on the team with 27 receptions for 326 yards.
But this year, Brown is healthy and hoping to revive his career as a starter on a Missouri offense looking to put up another year of big numbers with a new offense.
“(Brown) is chomping at the bit to get back going,” wide receivers coach A.J. Ofodile said. “I think it’s kind of that one last hurrah to go out there and prove what all the hype was about (his freshman year). He’s prepared for everything and done everything to get himself as ready as can be to get playing.”
Brown might be itching to get back on the field and make the impact that so many thought he would when he was recruited, but as fall camp winds down, he’s been a steady leader in the receivers’ meeting room and on the field.
He’s vocal when he needs to be, but his biggest leadership trait is showing by doing. The young group of wide receivers — and even fellow senior Emanuel Hall — respect Brown for that.
“Honestly, I just look and think back to my couple younger years and how the seniors approached me,” Brown said. “One guy that really stood out for me was Bud (Sasser). He always knew what to do, how to do it and how to portray it to the younger guys so they can get it, too. I just try to be a good role model, make plays and set the example for them.”
Brown is the oldest player among the team’s wide receivers. He’s one of the MU’s 10 fifth-year seniors who have experienced a wide range of success and strugges, coordinator changes and a head-coaching change. Because of his injuries, he’s also been through mentally tough times, fighting setbacks to finally get back to a starting position.
He doesn’t take that for granted.
“Originally at first, it was pretty tough,” Brown said. “You’re up here by yourself, going through some adversity, you see people who treat you differently here and there. But it just teaches you about life, and sometimes you have to dig deep and find that motivation to keep going and keep pushing forward.
“There’s always that little man in the back of your head feeding the negativity, but you just try to refocus, get back in that mindset.”
His mindset right now? Even-keeled. Don’t try to do too much, but don’t do too little, either.
“His every day is unbelievable,” Ofodile said. “He doesn’t miss a beat in terms of his preparation, whether it be working to improve flexibility, strength, extra treatment to make sure he’s healthy. He’s a guy that values how important it is to do everything the right way.”
Brown will complement Hall well for quarterback Drew Lock’s passes. While Hall brings the speed and the deep threat, Brown is the better route-runner of the two and is especially good with contested catches.
With J’Mon Moore having graduated and now catching passes from Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers, Brown has shown the potential to fill the gap in the passing game.
“(Brown is) kind of becoming the guy we needed him to be,” Lock said. “He’s really physical. He’s going to be able to catch the balls where you’re like, ‘I don’t know who’s going to come up with that, but I’m pretty confident it’s going to be Nate Brown.’”
Brown knows he has one last year to meet the potential he displayed when he came out of high school. But he’s not trying to outdo his past. He wants to make this season a season of its own.
And he wants to remember this one well, too.
“It’s a whole different feeling with this team,” he said. “I feel like we’re more together than ever, and we have a lot of great things going, so I just want to be a part of it any way that I can.”
