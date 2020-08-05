Bubble life for Blues? Uh, not that exciting

EDMONTON, Alberta — Before the Blues left St. Louis for life in this hub city, Vladimir Tarasenko made it crystal clear this was no vacation. As he put it, not a trip to a “five-star summer resort.”
Oh, the rooms are nice. Each player has a king-sized bed. The hotel is beautiful and new, but professional athletes don’t stay in shacks anyway, right?
But as the Blues plow through their second week here, bubble life is, uh, not all that exciting.
“You always can find something to complain about but we’re here to play hockey and so far everything’s really good,” Tarasenko said. “It’s obviously hard to sit down in a hotel room and be limited where you’re going. We can’t go outside and do some stuff like we usually do on road.”
The Blues use a skywalk — handy in the winter months in Alberta — when it’s time to head to Rogers Place from the hotel for games. There are a few restaurant options within the fenced off bubble area that is closed to the general public.
They’ve gone out to team dinners several times within the bubble, with Ryan O’Reilly notably picking up the tab on one of the early jaunts. But the only time they see the outside world is on the 25-minute bus ride to the Terwilliger Recreation Centre for practice.
(And that’s a fenced off area as well, closed to the general public. A satellite bubble if you will.)
“Day-to-day life, there’s not much going on really other than some practices,” Brayden Schenn said. “I think once we kinda get playing some games here, and kind of getting into more of a routine (it’ll be better). We kind of got the one game and three days off going right now.”
Wednesday marked the Blues’ 11th day in Edmonton, and they have played two games so far. Two. Once Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. game against Vegas comes and goes, they’ll have another two days off before completing round-robin play Sunday against Dallas.
They’ve had two full off days where they didn’t practice — the day after the exhibition game against Chicago, and the day after their round-robin opener against Colorado.
How did Robert Bortuzzo spend that first day off?
“Got a couple extra hours of sleep,” he said. “The boys played some cards. Had lunch out in the yard there. And then we had a nice team dinner.”
Not exactly one for the scrapbook.
Once they get into the round of 16, things will change dramatically — they’ll be playing basically every other day. The off day between games will be necessary for recovery and treatment. The sweet routine of hockey.
But for now? Pretty monotonous.
Almost as soon as the team arrived, the local Best Buy got a lot of Blues business. Video games, Xboxes, Fortnite — you name it — all delivered to the hotel.
Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou and Jake Walman formed a Fortnite squad, one that was playing about 100 other people in the North American West region (of Fortnite) the other night.
Other than the team dinners, a lot of the players are leaning heavily on room service. There’s a large patio area or courtyard in the hotel bubble that includes food trucks. The other day there was a Tim Horton’s truck serving free regular and ice coffee, an ice cream truck, and even a Vegan food truck (which would appeal to O’Reilly and Alexander Steen).
There’s a basketball court out there, but the Blues don’t seem to have many hoopsters. There’s an indoor ping pong table, and Colton Parayko seems to be sharpening up his game.
“I think guys are good with hanging out with each other,” Schenn said. “Playing cards and watching hockey or basketball, and just hanging out in the lounge.”
And they can watch hockey live if they so desire. Players and coaches have been skywalk-ing to Rogers Place to watch other teams play. Until teams start falling by the wayside in the elimination rounds there are three games a day here.
With six of the 12 teams in the Edmonton hub staying at the Blues’ hotel, that means there are some awkward moments at the elevator.
“You’re not used to competing against guys and then riding in the elevator,” Schenn said. “That’s all something that we gotta get used to as far as the bubble.”
The Blues are planning on being here for the long haul, with the Stanley Cup Final potentially running into early October. So over that long haul, the fact that there’s no playoff travel at all could be a welcome benefit.
But right now, with so few games to play, that doesn’t seem like such a cool thing. Count coach Craig Berube among those who’s a little antsy.
“Listen, I don’t think anybody wants to sit in one place for this long of a period,” he said. “Travel’s part of our game. It’s actually pretty enjoyable at times to go to different places. But it is what it is. We’re here just for one reason, and that’s to play hockey and play for the Stanley Cup.”
They’re also here to avoid testing positive for COVID-19. Every morning all the Blues undergo testing, and there’s some variety to the process here in Edmonton.
“I think a lot of the guys are used to the nose one now,” Walman said. “But they do a throat one now. Like every other day they do like a throat test. So they’re like going back to your tonsils. That’s probably worse than the nose one. ... And a lot of guys are gagging.”
But at least it’s a streamlined process.
“They actually have a great setup here,” Jake Allen said. “It’s very easy. It’s very quick. And you’re in and out of there every morning. So it’s really pretty painless.”
It’s a process that resulted in zero positive tests in the first week of bubble life in Edmonton and Toronto. As the Blues look and see what’s happening with their Cardinals brethren and the rest of Major League Baseball in terms of positive tests, it makes any boredom or inconvenience worthwhile.
“It’s unfortunate with baseball altogether,” Berube said. “Obviously the Cardinals are important to myself and our organization. I know some people there — the manager and stuff. You feel for ‘em. I don’t know. They’re out in the public and around people (on the road), so I guess they can catch it.
“But we feel safe in here.”
