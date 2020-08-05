Bubble life for Blues? Uh, not that exciting

The Blues are planning on being here for the long haul, with the Stanley Cup Final potentially running into early October. So over that long haul, the fact that there’s no playoff travel at all could be a welcome benefit.

But right now, with so few games to play, that doesn’t seem like such a cool thing. Count coach Craig Berube among those who’s a little antsy.

“Listen, I don’t think anybody wants to sit in one place for this long of a period,” he said. “Travel’s part of our game. It’s actually pretty enjoyable at times to go to different places. But it is what it is. We’re here just for one reason, and that’s to play hockey and play for the Stanley Cup.”

They’re also here to avoid testing positive for COVID-19. Every morning all the Blues undergo testing, and there’s some variety to the process here in Edmonton.

“I think a lot of the guys are used to the nose one now,” Walman said. “But they do a throat one now. Like every other day they do like a throat test. So they’re like going back to your tonsils. That’s probably worse than the nose one. ... And a lot of guys are gagging.”

But at least it’s a streamlined process.