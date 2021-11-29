Buchnevich getting the hang of Blues hockey

For a while, the best way to describe Pavel Buchnevich’s contribution to the St. Louis Blues was sneaky good.

Oh, he was contributing at a steady pace. But others were doing more to grab the headlines. There were fast starts by David Perron and Vladimir Tarasenko. Goal streaks by Jordan Kyrou and Brandon Saad. Robert Thomas handing out assists like Christmas cookies.

Well, there’s nothing sneaky about Buchnevich’s production lately. After scoring twice Saturday in the Blues’ 6-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, the 26-year-old native of Cherepovets, Russia, has a three-game goal streak. That’s tied for the second-longest such run in Buchnevich’s six NHL seasons.

There’s a new chant making the rounds at Enterprise Center — “Booooch!” Maybe it’s taken a while to take hold, because Buchnevich hadn’t scored a goal at Enterprise until he struck twice Saturday.

The fans seem to know who he is now. He has earned his way into their consciousness with a steady flow of production — 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in his past 13 games, accentuated by the recent hot streak.

Before that, he was known mainly for two things — that startling head-butt of Arizona’s Lawson Crouse on Oct. 18, and his scruffy goatee that’s reminiscent of the Shaggy character in the “Scooby-Doo” cartoons.

The head-butt came shortly after his first Blues goal in Game 2 of the season, and resulted in a match penalty followed by a two-game suspension.

“Just lost my mind for a second,” Buchnevich explained. “He like cross-checked me to the face, grabbed my hands. I have to do like (an) answer.

“I’m Russian. Sometimes emotions come out not (the) way I want. I do (make) stupid mistakes. It cost me a couple of games and a lot of money so. . . .”

After the suspension, it took him a while to get back on his game.

“I played like four periods only and started to get it going,” Buchnevich said.

Then he got suspended.

“In that first game (back) against LA, everything was so fast,” he said. “For my brain, everything was so fast, I can’t pick it up. Sometimes like after (an) injury you come back, you need a little time to pick it up.”

That’s how it was after the suspension. In addition, there was the adjustment to a new team and new conference after playing his entire career in the Eastern Conference with the New York Rangers before the trade to St. Louis for Sammy Blais and a second-round draft pick.

Three days later, Buchnevich signed a four-year, $23.2 million deal with the Blues.

“We do play a different style of hockey,” teammate Ivan Barbashev said. “It took him a few games to get going, but yeah, I guess he’s doing better right now. He’s buzzing and he’s getting a lot of points and he’s playing really good hockey.”

Buchnevich’s hockey isn’t the only thing buzzing lately. Apparently he did some buzzing on his chin — removing the beard.

“My mom (told) me like half a year ago I have to do it,” Buchnevich said recently. “I make my mom happy now.”

Buchnevich hasn’t been a media darling since coming to the Blues, with only three media Zooms on his resumé. The first, after the trade and the new contract, was businesslike. He didn’t have much to say at all in the second.

But the third, about 2½ weeks ago — when he made the remarks about the head-butt and shaving his beard — he showed a bit of his personality. He has a good sense of humor, and a crooked smile that accentuates the humor.

“He’s just a really good guy,” Barbashev said. “He’s funny. But he’s a really good teammate for us.”

In a 3-2 overtime victory over Winnipeg on Nov. 9, Buchnevich did some dazzling stickhandling around two Jets defenders then made a pinpoint pass to Kyrou for the game-tying goal.

When asked where that move came from, Buchnevich replied: “We sit in medical room with ‘Barby’ and ‘Bozy’ (Tyler Bozak) and saw (Connor) McDavid’s goal against Rangers and I felt like I can do that, too. I can dangle guys, and gave the pass to ‘Rouzy’ (Kyrou) and happy he scored.”

And there you have it.

“He’s got high-end skill,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “He’s got elite vision and puck play. He can really make plays with the puck.”

Buchnevich came to St. Louis with a pass-first approach. But Berube consistently has encouraged him to develop more of a shooter’s mentality.

“He just hasn’t been a shooter in the NHL yet,” Berube said. “He has a tremendous shot, so I think if he understands that if he shoots a lot more than he does, he’s gonna score a bunch of goals. He ended up with 18 last year, I believe, in a shortened season.”

Actually, it was 20 goals in just 54 games.

“So there’s an opportunity there that he could be a 30-goal scorer,” Berube said.

That is rarified air in the NHL. Thirty-goal scorers don’t grow on trees; Buchnevich’s career high is 21 goals in the 2018-19 season.

Buchnevich is getting a feel for what Blues hockey entails, and reuniting him on a line Saturday with Thomas and Tarasenko looks like the way to go. They had been together in four earlier games, but broke out against the Blue Jackets for eight points (two goals, six assists) — a high for any Blues line this season.

Playing Buchnevich on left wing on that line makes a difference, too, according to Berube. In New York, Buchnevich played mainly on right wing — his off-side.

“Left wing, I think, makes him go north a little bit more,” Berube said. “If you play your off-side, a lot of times you delay a little bit looking for late people and things like that.

“On left wing when he’s going north, he’s a good player. He gets on top of the forecheck. He’s got a great stick. He’s done a real good job of penalty killing for us and (on the) power play. He makes a lot of plays.”

Especially lately.

