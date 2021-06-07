Bullpen finishes long, tiring stretch with solid effort in loss

Among the many relievers in the St. Louis Cardinals’ bullpen, about the only guy who wasn’t in need of a rest Sunday was Angel Rondon, who was promoted from Memphis this weekend after last pitching May 30.
A starter at the Triple-A level, he was thrown into a relief role upon arrival and made his debut in the Cardinals’ 8-7 loss to Cincinnati.
Tabbed as a potential long reliever, he pitched only one inning before giving way to a pinch-hitter when the Cards rallied with seven runs in the sixth inning. He was among four relievers used as the team’s stretch of 17 consecutive playing days came to an end.
And Rondon emerged with maybe the only upbeat story as he worked a scoreless sixth inning and recorded his first major-league strikeout.
“I’m going to give that ball to my mom,” he said through a translator. “And that strikeout is dedicated to where I’m from in the Dominican Republic, the people in my town and my aunt who recently passed away and my grandmother and family members.”
He was a bright spot on a day the bullpen was asked to contribute another five innings, with the only downside being Jesse Winker’s third home run of the game — in the ninth inning against Alex Reyes.
Otherwise, three relievers kept the Cardinals in the game after they fell behind 7-0. Andrew Miller had a 1-2-3 inning, followed by Rondon and then two scoreless innings by Giovanny Gallegos.
“The bullpen was fantastic and it’s been overall pretty good,” manager Mike Shildt said. “They take the heat when it doesn’t look good. Miller was super effective for his 1-2-3. Rondon — good for him — makes his debut and gets a clean inning and then Gio throws up two scoreless. Alex was good, too, he just got a breaking ball up.”
Now comes a day of rest and another on Thursday after the bullpen averaged four innings of work per contest over the last 17 games. During that stretch, the relievers had a 4.79 ERA and three scoreless games.
In the last three games against the Reds, the bullpen was called upon for 16 innings. This time around the group held up well, keeping control over a game that could have gotten away. Instead, the Cardinals rallied from a 7-0 deficit to tie the game before Winker’s third blast.
Rondon entered in the fifth inning after Miller threw his one frame. He allowed a single by Mike Freeman but then got a fly out, strikeout and finished by getting Winker to line out to third base. It was the only time Winker didn’t reach base.
“A lot of things went through my mind when I was jogging in from the bullpen,” he said. “Some things were that ‘I’m here. This is the moment. I have to get on the mound and throw strikes.’ It felt great overall.”
Rondon entered in a situation in which it appeared he would be needed for multiple innings. However, the Cardinals mounted their rally in the sixth and after the first five hitters reached base, Matt Carpenter hit for Rondon.
He said he would be happy to work out of the bullpen moving forward.
“I feel very comfortable where I’m at,” Rondo said. “It’s not my actual role, but I’ve done it before and I’m willing to do what the team needs.”
The bullpen suffered through some rough moments during the long stretch of games as the starting pitching was hit by injuries and endured some short outings.
During the 17 games, 19 of 37 inherited runners scored against the bullpen. Relievers issued 42 walks in their 67 2/3 innings in that stretch. Sunday’s was the eighth consecutive game in which the relievers gave up at least one run.
Now everyone gets to hit the re-set button as the Cardinals prepare for a two-game set with the Cleveland Indians at Busch Stadium. If the bullpen is to receive a break in those games, it will fall on starting pitchers Adam Wainwright and Carlos Martinez to eat up some innings.