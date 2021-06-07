Bullpen finishes long, tiring stretch with solid effort in loss

“The bullpen was fantastic and it’s been overall pretty good,” manager Mike Shildt said. “They take the heat when it doesn’t look good. Miller was super effective for his 1-2-3. Rondon — good for him — makes his debut and gets a clean inning and then Gio throws up two scoreless. Alex was good, too, he just got a breaking ball up.”

Now comes a day of rest and another on Thursday after the bullpen averaged four innings of work per contest over the last 17 games. During that stretch, the relievers had a 4.79 ERA and three scoreless games.

In the last three games against the Reds, the bullpen was called upon for 16 innings. This time around the group held up well, keeping control over a game that could have gotten away. Instead, the Cardinals rallied from a 7-0 deficit to tie the game before Winker’s third blast.

Rondon entered in the fifth inning after Miller threw his one frame. He allowed a single by Mike Freeman but then got a fly out, strikeout and finished by getting Winker to line out to third base. It was the only time Winker didn’t reach base.

“A lot of things went through my mind when I was jogging in from the bullpen,” he said. “Some things were that ‘I’m here. This is the moment. I have to get on the mound and throw strikes.’ It felt great overall.”