Burgio charged after alleged shooting incident north of Bonne Terre last week

An area man faces charges in St. Francois County following an alleged shooting incident at a mobile home park outside of Bonne Terre last week.

Brandon Burgio, 24, of rural Bonne Terre, was charged on May 27 with first-degree assault or attempted assault and armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on May 25, Burgio shot at a man three times in the area of Patience Avenue, near Lake Timberline.

Burgio allegedly fired the rounds from a 9mm semi-automatic Smith and Wesson handgun. The bullets reportedly struck the car that the alleged victim was driving at the time. The man was not injured.

The report states that Burgio admitted to shooting into the moving vehicle, described as a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu.

Burgio was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, where he remains in custody without bond. A preliminary hearing in the case has been set for June 22 in St. Francois County.

A search of Burgio’s criminal history shows that he is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. On Sept. 16, 2016, the man pleaded guilty in St. Francois County to charges of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage, and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to serve 11 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections but was released on five years of supervised probation after 120 days of shock incarceration.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

