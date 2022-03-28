Ameren’s nuclear plant has long relied on Russia for uranium; company won’t say how much it still does

While the war in Ukraine has sparked a sweeping range of economic sanctions against Russia and its energy-related exports such as oil and natural gas, similar barriers do not currently extend to the fuel used in nuclear power plants.

Russia is a major player in that global supply chain, and Ameren is one power utility that, historically, has long relied on Russia for the fuel used at its lone nuclear plant in Callaway County, near Jefferson City.

The St. Louis-based energy utility acknowledged this week that at least some of its nuclear fuel needs are still tied to Russia — though it declined to provide a range of specifics about what its current business ties to the country entail.

The company and outside nuclear energy experts emphasize that there are no immediate risks to nuclear fuel needs — for Ameren, or U.S. nuclear plants, at large — even if Russia were to be blocked as a supplier. But some describe the potential for longer-term disruption, given Russia’s clout in the world of nuclear fuel, and the bottleneck that would arise if the country were cut off.

“It’s hard to make quick U-turns,” said Nima Ashkeboussi, senior director of fuel and radiation safety for the Nuclear Energy Institute, an organization that advocates for the industry. “Adding capacity doesn’t happen overnight.”

The nuclear fuel supply chain encompasses four main steps, he explained. The first is mining uranium — an activity that happens in many countries in the world. But before it can be used as fuel for a nuclear reactor, the uranium needs to undergo processing — or “conversion” — followed by enrichment, and finally, fuel fabrication, when it is turned into usable pellets or rods.

That last step is one that is performed entirely in the U.S. for domestic utilities. But the middle steps — conversion and enrichment — are often controlled by Russia.

“The problem here is conversion and enrichment. That is a very constrained market,” said Ashkeboussi. “You only have very, very limited options.”

For instance, he said only two companies outside of Russia can currently perform either step. Overall, U.S. utilities receive about 20% of their enriched uranium from Russia, he added.

Fuel for Callaway

Utilities like Ameren have been longtime customers for enriched nuclear fuel from Russia, and a state-owned uranium export company called Techsnabexport, or Tenex. Ameren had a contract with Tenex in place from 2014 to 2020, which included an option for renewal.

Ameren did not clarify what has happened following its Tenex contract that ran at least to 2020. The company struck that former deal alongside two other U.S. utilities, with the Russian nuclear contracts totaling $1 billion in investment.

The company said that “almost all” of its nuclear fuel comes from outside of Russia, but did not clarify how much still is from the country, nor whether that comment applies solely to where its uranium is mined.

The company also did not answer questions about whether it still relies on Russian companies for the middle steps in the supply chain.

Ameren said that “no Russia-based organizations are involved in future fuel sourcing” for the company, but declined to clarify the effective date. The utility said that “in our most recent negotiations for new nuclear fuel, we intentionally avoided Russia-based organizations due to sourcing risks,” but would not say when those talks happened.

In a recent financial filing, the company said it has inventories and supply contracts sufficient to meet its uranium, conversion and enrichment requirements “at least through the 2026 refueling” at its nuclear plant in Callaway County.

U.S. nuclear plants, including Ameren’s, need to be refueled every 18 to 24 months. If Russian supply were interrupted, experts said that there wouldn’t be an immediate effect on Ameren or other U.S. utilities. But planning alternatives would need to begin immediately and issues could arise a year or so later, because it would take significant time and investment to develop new capacity in the global nuclear fuel supply chain, outside of Russia.

Ashkeboussi said that risk has “highlighted some of the benefits of bringing that fuel supply chain closer to home.”

NEI said it “continues to support the development of a domestic fuel supply chain” including the creation of U.S. uranium enrichment capabilities. Some steps have already begun, starting even before the Ukraine conflict erupted. For example, an idled conversion facility in the southern Illinois town of Metropolis is set to resume activity next year, Ashkeboussi said.

Some, though, said it’s unclear whether uranium prices can climb high enough to re-establish and sustain domestic production capabilities — and that doing so could be a challenge.

Meanwhile, NEI has lobbied the White House in opposition to extending sanctions to Russian uranium, according to a recent report from Reuters. NEI declined to address related policy questions from the Post-Dispatch.

Lawmakers in Congress, however, are pushing for a ban on Russian uranium, with legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate.

If a ban is imposed, the U.S. nuclear fleet could likely ride it out, said Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety for the Union of Concerned Scientists. He said U.S. nuclear plants have years of uranium in advance — enough to outlast any supply shock, as long as it’s confined to the short-term future.

“There’s no real reason why the industry can’t weather something like that,” said Lyman, describing the prospect of banning Russian uranium. “But over time, that could be a problem.”

