Caledonia is all set to host its annual Chocolate Walk and Christmas Open House to kick-start the Christmas season.
The year’s event will be on Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Since we first started the event about nine years ago, it has been an amazing event,” said Nina Gilliam, resident of Caledonia. “What is better than free chocolate?”
According to Gilliam, the main hub of this Christmas-themed weekend is the Chocolate Walk.
The walk is set up in such a way that an individual can pick up a card from any of the participating stores, visit the other participating stores, get the card punched and then turn in the card at the last store visited.
Once the card is turned in with all the punches, the individuals name will be put into the drawing for the grand prize of $500.
This year will be the first year that the grand prize of $500 is being given out.
Each store comes up with its own chocolate treat to offer. One store’s sampling of chocolate is a “popular ice cream chocolate punch” while another’s is an “adult hot chocolate."
In addition to the grand prize, individuals who come out to the chocolate walk have a chance to win something without finishing the full walk.
Gilliam explained that there are 11 stores participating, and each store will have “register to win” items and specials going on in the store which gives a person 11 chances to win a prize.
“With it [the Chocolate Walk and Christmas Open House] taking place the weekend before Thanksgiving, it really is a great way to kick off the Christmas season,” said Gilliam.
“Our little village is pretty magical, and we wanted to do something more to add to that magical factor,” said Gilliam. “Everyone loves chocolate, so we went with that, and it has been a hit since.”
In past years, Caledonia has seen a couple of thousand people come through for this event, and Gilliam said that they are anticipating more than double that for this year’s event.
“All of our customers love this event,” said Gilliam. “Some people even come out in groups with matching T-shirts that they made for the event.
“They say that chocolate touches a part of your brain that makes you happy, so maybe that is why all our customers always seem to love this event so much.”
Shops participating in this year’s event are Caledonia Vintage and More, Twelve Mile Creek Emporium, Old Village Mercantile, Shabby Chic Painted Rooster, Rustic Junction, My Old Sister Bill’s Antique, Eden’s Farm Creations, Miss Molly’s, Crab Apple Cabin, Goose Creek Christmas Tree Farm and 1965 Café.
