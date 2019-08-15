While some people are at home sipping coffee or still slumbering on Saturday morning, others have arrived at the empty VFW parking lot and are already setting up to sell their products at the Farmington Farmers' Market.
For some who set up at the market, the process is beautifully orchestrated. They know the “early bird gets the worm.” They fill up the first spots at the market and unload their goods.
Robert and Erin Sullivan have their Sullivan Farms booth set up by 7 a.m. every Saturday morning at the Farmington Farmers’ Market. They are there until noon, rain or shine.
They begin loading fresh produce, frozen meat and other products by 5 a.m. Once they arrive at the market, setting up can be a tedious process. First, the tents and tables go up. Next, goods are unloaded, organized and carefully arranged. They are focused on the tasks of getting their products presentable for their Saturday morning customers. The entire process takes about three hours from loading products, driving to the market, and completing the setup.
The Sullivans have many things to sell — all labors of love — from gorgeous microgreens to farm-fresh eggs. They have plenty of tasty options for customers to choose from including grass-fed beef, pasture-raised chicken and eggs, and pork products. They have an abundance of vibrant-colored vegetables: lettuce, kale, spinach, beets, radishes, carrots, turnips, onions, Swiss chard, okra, green beans, sweet corn, zucchini, squash, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, cucumbers and potatoes.
There are seasonal pumpkins, gourds and ornamental corn. Other items for sale include jams and jellies, crocheted dish cloths and hanging kitchen towels. They even have unusual items like beef heart and tongue, oxtail, soup bones and liver.
For products which they run out of at the market, the Sullivans often bring more mid-morning or arrange with customers for them to pick up items from their farm or deliver locally. If it is something they do not have, they refer the customer to another vendor who does have the product.
“We feel it’s important for the vendors to support one another and try to help the customer find what they are looking for even if we don’t have it ourselves,” said Erin.
The Sullivans see many familiar faces, many who have become friends, every Saturday morning. Some come early while others trickle in mid-morning. Their customers are always excited to purchase products which are grown locally using organic methods.
“It is so important to know where your food is coming from,” said Erin. “The closer the consumer can get to the farm, the better. Buying at the farmers’ market gives you the opportunity to get to know the farmers, their products and their growing methods.”
The Sullivan family farm has been in existence since 1963. Robert’s parents, Neil and Cathy Sullivan, own and help operate the farm with Robert and Erin. Robert’s sister and brother-in-law, Casey and Ronny Jordan, share ownership of the property. The overall farm operation is run by Neil, Cathy, Robert and Erin, and the children. The farm originally belonged to Neil’s parents, Clyde and Beulah Sullivan. Four years ago, the family farm was moved to its current location along U.S. 67 in Farmington.
“Our customers receive our personal commitment in providing fresh, organically-grown products,” said Robert.
The Sullivans began participating in the local farmers’ market in 2017. They said planning for the farmers’ market begins the year before. They start with making a list of seeds and plants to purchase based on the requests they have from customers at the market. They order seeds in January and plant them indoors and outdoors as early as February.
“It’s a complete family effort to plan, plant, maintain, harvest, wash, sort and prepare produce for the market,” said Erin. “Our kids Eli and Kate help to feed the animals each day and gather the eggs.”
She said it is difficult to describe everything that goes into preparing for the market and keeping their family running.
“It is a way of life that requires complete dedication from each family member,” said Robert.
Erin said she thinks most people do not realize the time and effort it takes the market vendors to set up and prepare to provide local products to the customers at the market. She said many of them work full-time jobs and farm on the side.
“It’s easy to overlook the time and effort that goes into growing the food we eat,” Erin said. “We live in a country where we have such easy access to so many foods. Let us not forget the hours of work and sacrifices made to bring quality food to our tables. Please consider supporting your local agriculture and families like ours by buying from local farmers.”
Robert said, “We enjoy the personal customer interaction we are able to have. We enjoy visiting with the customers and the vendors each week.”
Karin and Norman Ladd also enjoy selling products from their family farm at the market. They’ve been selling at the farmers’ market for about 15 years.
The Ladds also set up early at the market, usually before 7 a.m. unless they’re running late due to farm chores like milking their cows and goats or butchering chickens.
They only live a few miles from the market, so they need less than an hour to have everything set up. Their products include large brown Grade A pasture-raised eggs, raw Jersey cow and goat milks, started garden plants, produce, and more. They also have order forms available for customers to order chickens and Thanksgiving turkeys from their farm. They occasionally have fryer rabbit.
Shirley Dempsey is another vendor at the market. She sells a lot of plants, including perennials, and produce. She has sold at the market since it began.
Hickory Ridge Farm is another vendor at the market with freshly baked breads and sweet treats.
Kaie Schaffer also offers baked goods and homemade dog treats.
There are many other returning vendors and several new ones have joined the market this year. A woman sells homemade Brazilian candy, and another person takes orders for homemade kolaches, a type of pastry that holds fruit surrounded by puffy dough. There is also H. Ray Sharpening who does blade sharpening, and a woman from Ste. Genevieve County who does blacksmithing. Other vendors offer honey, macaroons and much more.
For the Ladds, the first year they sold at the farmers’ market, they thought they would just grow extra produce of the things they liked and sell them on Saturday mornings. They sold almost everything. That was in 2004 and they’ve been selling at the market ever since then.
Customers especially love the Ladds’ salad greens mix and carrots. Those are usually the first things to sell out. When that happens, they make arrangements to get products to their customers the following Saturday or plan to have them pick up items at the family’s farm on Route F.
Time invested, family involvement, washing items, packaging products and more all go into the Ladds’ efforts to sell their products at the farmers’ market.
Norman is the farmer while Karin is the person who sells the items at the farmers’ market. Like the Sullivans, they also get seed catalogs early to begin planning. Norman plants lettuces, carrots, radishes and salad turnips in their high tunnel so they have something to sell when the market first begins in the spring. He starts seeds for tomatoes, peppers, broccoli and lettuce plants in their greenhouse.
Typically Norman picks produce on Fridays after work and washes and spins the lettuce and salad greens and bags and bunches the produce. Karin weighs the salad greens mix and carrots and puts eggs into and labels the cartons. Their kids, Brandon, 19, Brittany, 17, and Brooke, 13, help take care of the gardens and high tunnels. Norman gathers the eggs every day.
Karin said the farmers’ market is a good way to sell their farm products and to meet new customers. The vendors also enjoy visiting with each other.
They also try to educate customers on local farm fresh food. They even invite their customers to call and stop by for a tour of their family farm.
“We enjoy raising good clean food for ourselves and our customers.”
The Ladds also enjoy selling pasture-raised chickens and eggs, and produce to Chef Rob Beasley of Chaumette Winery/Grapevine Grill.
The couple, along with other vendors, also set up on Wednesday afternoons at the farmers’ market. Some of the vendors try to stay as late as 6 p.m. to catch customers who stop by on their way home from work.
Larry Bleckler, chairman of the farmers’ market, has led the board for the past 15 or so years. He said they’ve added at least 10 vendors this year to the market.
He is proud of the work they have done with the farmers’ market and is happy to be able to have vendors who offer “good, clean quality food with no chemicals and at a lower cost.”
After several years, the farmers’ market has grown to include a long list of vendors who offer an extensive collection of high-quality fresh local products and some services.
The Farmington Farmers’ Market is open Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon April through October and Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m. May through October.
