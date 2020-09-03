AAA congratulates Cooper on 25 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recognized for his consistent and superior standards of performance, Jason Cooper recently celebrated his 25th anniversary of providing personalized service to AAA members and insurance clients in Farmington and all of southeast Missouri.

A sales assistant in AAA’s Farmington office, Cooper started his AAA career in 1995 and has seen many changes take place in the insurance industry over the years, including the continually expanding use of technology to write policies and process claims.

“Jason is a representative that our insureds can trust, providing exemplary service and making sure they have the right coverage at the best price for their needs,” said AAA Sales Agent Eileen Jones. “It’s no small feat to reach a quarter century of service, but he’s done it because he listens to his clients and strives to exceed their expectations.”

Active in youth baseball in St. Francois County, Cooper has been lifelong member of the Farmington area.

Located at 725 B. Maple Valley Dr. just northwest of downtown Farmington, the AAA office is open from 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturday. For more information or free insurance quotes, call 573-756-4299.

AAA provides more than 60 million members with automotive, travel, insurance and financial services through its federation of motor clubs and nearly 1,000 branch offices across North America. Since 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for safe mobility. Drivers can request roadside assistance, identify nearby gas prices, locate discounts, book a hotel or map a route via the AAA Mobile app. AAA branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting AAA.com.

