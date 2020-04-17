Adapting to fill a necessary role

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cap America donated 500 face masks to Madison Medical Center on April 8.

"Our community is fortunate to have companies like Cap America who can adapt and change quickly in a crisis to fill a necessary role," Madison Medical Center Board Member Ruth Ann Skaggs said. "The donation of 500 face masks could mean the difference in preventing a local outbreak of the invisible threat of COVID-19."

Skaggs said Cap America Knitwear Director Jon Page started looking for ways the company could contribute to the nation's efforts to combat coronavirus and keep some people working.

"After some research into medical needs, it was decided sewing face masks was the best fit for the company," Skaggs said. "After contacting local entities, they discovered the actual needs and determined the type of masks needed could be made at Cap America."

Skaggs said the company made many contacts along the way and developed the best outlets for the masks.

"Along with (Cap America Sales Director) Corey Cissell, the company was producing more than 2,000 face masks each day," Skaggs said. "As well as contracting with healthcare and essential service companies all over Missouri and as far away as Texas and Chicago."