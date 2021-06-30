After years of work, Wright settles into downtown Park Hills building

Having a place of her own that isn’t shared with piles of laundry or a screaming toddler asking for milk is a dream come true for Tiffany Wright, who owns Copper Fox Contrived.
Being a full-time business owner who worked from home – with kids – was exhausting. Working from home for three years and staying motivated was often a daunting task.
“Who wants to work when there’s Netflix and popcorn screaming your name from the other room?” said Wright.
Over the years, she took secret breaks to give herself time to reset and not become burned out. She’s a people person, so it was difficult to no longer work with the public every day and instead work from home.
“I definitely went through some hard times, but I always managed to shake it off,” she said.
Wright credited husband Kyle for always being by her side and helping her whenever she needed a break.
“Do you think he wants to go to craft shows?” she said. “The answer is no. He’d rather be in his garage covered in grease and oil, not talking flowers with strangers.”
Wright said her mom – her biggest fan and cheerleader – takes every opportunity to assist her in any way. She also credits her customers for their longtime support.
“I’m pretty sure I have the most loyal customers of all time,” she said. “It’s very rare that I sell to somebody and never see them again. I feel like I have a really great relationship with many of them because I know their life stories. I’ve shared in their joys and their sorrows. I’ve been invited to so, so many weddings.”
Now Wright is realizing the magnitude of what it means to set goals that at one time seemed overwhelming and possibly even unachievable.
Today is the day she officially opens the front door of her Park Hills business.
“I can’t tell you how many times I have stood in the store and had to stop myself from bawling like a baby because I am just so incredibly proud of how far I have come,” she said.
Wright is hosting a grand opening today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at her new storefront location for her business Copper Fox Contrived.
There are several events happening during the grand opening including a ribbon cutting ceremony, door prizes, mini photo sessions with JCN Photography, and RiJo’s Boutique will give away hot dogs and chips and accept donations for Autism Awareness.
The Lunch Lady Food Truck and Catering will be onsite serving food, and The Overflow Cakery will have cake push pops available. RaeCole’s Coffee Bar will offer 10% discounts with proof of purchase from participating local businesses.
Wright said the great community of small business owners has been positive, welcoming and accommodating. She also feels it’s important to reciprocate this support.
Before Wright purchased her storefront business, she held her bridal consultations at local small businesses such as RaeCole’s and No. 9 Coffee Co.
“They really helped me out when I needed the space,” she said, “and in turn I brought them new customers.”
Wright’s story of how her business began started in 2017 when she started working with wood flowers. She created flowers for her own wedding in 2018 and began making them for family and friends. At that point, she knew she was onto something very unique.
“I quit my job and threw myself into building this business full time that year,” she said. “It was a lot of work, and I experienced my fair share of failures.”
She knew she wanted to open her own storefront business one day and hoped to find a building in Park Hills so it would be close to home. She also knew the city was “up and coming.”
“I noticed a lot of new businesses or had heard of future plans and wanted to be part of bringing the town back to life,” said Wright.
So, she purchased the well-known building on the corner at 361 W. Main Street in Park Hills in 2018. It had been a longtime barber shop and then set vacant for several years.
“Lucky for me, my neighbor was selling and now I get to walk to work,” she said.
But achieving her dream has not been easy. The building has been a money pit. The exterior of the building had deteriorated to a great degree. Once it was repaired, the exterior was repainted.
Wright took this opportunity to make her business stand out.
“I’ll admit that when we started painting, I really thought I had lost my mind,” she said. “I just kept thinking, ‘It’s Pepto Bismol.’”
But Wright reminded herself to trust the process. Now, the unique pink monochromatic color scheme is bright and catches people’s attention. People shout their approval as they drive by, and Park Hills Mayor John Clark even gave his approval of the bright-pink exterior.
As the family continued to renovate the building, they would think they were nearing completion and then something drastic would happen, such as a leaky roof or broken pipes.
The renovation process, which has taken three years to complete, has been a hands-on and often challenging job for Wright, her husband, kids and mother. Family friend and neighbor Joey has also helped with the work.
The process has included not only rehabbing the storefront but also two upstairs studio apartments. One apartment is currently rented, and the other is used as an Airbnb studio for photographers to rent for photoshoots.
As Wright begins to see the results of her effort and determination, she often stands quietly in her store to reflect on her progress. She’s stopped herself several times from bursting into tears.
“I am just so incredibly overwhelmed and proud of how far I’ve come,” she said. “I did this. I built this. I’m still just in awe. I don’t think it will really feel like real life until we are officially open.”
The products at Copper Fox Contrived are 100% handmade by mostly local makers. From jewelry to freeze-dried candy and treats to shirts and candles, there are plenty of options for customers to choose.
“Besides having a place of my own, I want my storefront to be a home for other local makers to showcase their talents as well,” said Wright.
She hopes to add additional products in the future including bath and body products, handmade cards, and more.
“My husband, my momma and my amazing customers have helped me achieve this dream,” said Wright. “I could not have done it without them!”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal