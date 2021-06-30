After years of work, Wright settles into downtown Park Hills building

“Lucky for me, my neighbor was selling and now I get to walk to work,” she said.

But achieving her dream has not been easy. The building has been a money pit. The exterior of the building had deteriorated to a great degree. Once it was repaired, the exterior was repainted.

Wright took this opportunity to make her business stand out.

“I’ll admit that when we started painting, I really thought I had lost my mind,” she said. “I just kept thinking, ‘It’s Pepto Bismol.’”

But Wright reminded herself to trust the process. Now, the unique pink monochromatic color scheme is bright and catches people’s attention. People shout their approval as they drive by, and Park Hills Mayor John Clark even gave his approval of the bright-pink exterior.

As the family continued to renovate the building, they would think they were nearing completion and then something drastic would happen, such as a leaky roof or broken pipes.

The renovation process, which has taken three years to complete, has been a hands-on and often challenging job for Wright, her husband, kids and mother. Family friend and neighbor Joey has also helped with the work.