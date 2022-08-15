Agency announces scholarships

Brian M. Graham Agency of Farmington, along with Grinnell Mutual of Grinnell, Iowa, has named Meagan Denkler of Farmington as one of the 80 recipients of a 2022 Road to Success Scholarship for $1,000.

Denkler was selected from thousands of Grinnell policyholders based on experience in the classroom and a safe driving record.

She graduated from Farmington High School in May. She plans to attend Mineral Area College and the University of Missouri to further her education. She is the daughter of Steve and Sarah Denkler.

Jayden Carrow has been awarded the 2022 scholarship offered by Farm Mutual Insurance of St. Francois County. She is the daughter of Robert and Alisha Carrow. She plans to attend Maryville University in the fall to pursue a career in physical therapy.

Sydney Cash has been awarded the 2022 scholarship offered by Farm Mutual Insurance of St. Francois County. She is the daughter of Kelly Cash. She plans to pursue a career in aerospace engineering.

Alyssa Koppeis has been awarded the 2022 scholarship offered by Farm Mutual Insurance of St. Francois County. She is the daughter of Charles and Michelle Koppeis. She plans to attend Mineral Area College and SEMO to pursue nursing.

Grace Mohan has been awarded the 2022 scholarship offered by Farm Mutual Insurance of St. Francois County. She is the daughter of Glen and Paula Mohan. She plans to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology to pursue a career on chemical engineering.

Courtney Swink has been awarded the 2022 scholarship offered by Farm Mutual Insurance of St. Francois County. She is the daughter of Randal and Dana Swink. She plans to attend Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville to pursue a career in pharmacy.